IPO GMP comparison: BLS Polymers vs SFC Environmental vs M.K. Sons vs Bombay Coated - Check listing price prediction

IPO GMP comparison: The latest available GMP figures show that BLS Polymers leads the comparison, with a premium equivalent to 34% of its issue price.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published29 Oct 2026, 09:05 AM IST
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IPO GMP comparison: BLS Polymers IPO and SFC Environmental Technologies IPO opened for bidding on 27 October and will close today, 29 October.
IPO GMP comparison: BLS Polymers IPO and SFC Environmental Technologies IPO opened for bidding on 27 October and will close today, 29 October. (AI generated image)

IPO GMP comparison: Four public issues - BLS Polymers IPO, SFC Environmental Technologies IPO, M.K. Sons Fine Jewels IPO and Bombay Coated & Special Steels IPO are open for subscription on Thursday, 29 October.

BLS Polymers IPO and SFC Environmental Technologies IPO opened for bidding on 27 October and will close today, 29 October.

The grey market premium (GMP) of four ongoing IPOs — BLS Polymers, SFC Environmental Technologies, M.K. Sons Fine Jewels, and Bombay Coated and Special Steels — indicates differing expectations for their stock market debuts. Among the four, BLS Polymers has the strongest grey market premium, while SFC Environmental Technologies has a relatively modest premium.

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According to the latest figures available on InvestorGain on October 29, BLS Polymers has a GMP of 51 per share, followed by M.K. Sons Fine Jewels at 15, SFC Environmental Technologies at 10, and Bombay Coated and Special Steels at 9.

BLS Polymers vs SFC Environmental vs M.K. Sons vs Bombay Coated — GMP today

The latest available GMP figures show that BLS Polymers leads the comparison, with a premium equivalent to 34% of its issue price.

M.K. Sons Fine Jewels follows with an implied premium of 9.26%, while Bombay Coated and Special Steels has a premium of 10.98%. SFC Environmental Technologies has the lowest implied premium among the four, at 3.03%.

However, GMP is an unofficial indicator based on grey market activity and can change before listing. It does not guarantee the price at which a stock will debut on the exchanges.

BLS Polymers vs SFC Environmental vs M.K. Sons vs Bombay Coated — Listing share price prediction

BLS Polymers stands out in this comparison, with its estimated listing price of 201 indicating a potential gain of 51 per share over its issue price of 150. Bombay Coated and Special Steels has a lower absolute GMP but an implied premium of nearly 11%, ahead of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels on a percentage basis.

SFC Environmental Technologies, meanwhile, has an estimated listing price of 340 against its issue price of 330. Its current GMP points to relatively limited listing gains compared with the other three IPOs.

The expected listing prices are not assured returns. Investors should also consider each company's financial performance, valuation, business outlook, IPO subscription levels and prevailing market conditions before making investment decisions.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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