IPO GMP comparison: Reliance Jio Platforms IPO vs Paras Healthcare | Subscription status Day 1, listing price prediction

IPO GMP comparison: The 30,213-crore IPO of Jio Platforms attracted robust investor interest and was fully subscribed within just 100 minutes of opening on Wednesday, making it the fastest among the country’s mega IPOs to achieve full subscription.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published22 Oct 2026, 08:05 AM IST
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IPO GMP comparison: Jio Platforms and Paras Healthcare were the two major IPOs that opened for subscription on October 21. (AI image for representational purposes only)
IPO GMP comparison: Jio Platforms and Paras Healthcare were the two major IPOs that opened for subscription on October 21. (AI image for representational purposes only)(AI generated image)

IPO GMP comparison: Jio Platforms and Paras Healthcare were the two major IPOs that opened for subscription on October 21, drawing contrasting responses from investors. While Jio Platforms dominated market attention with strong demand, Paras Healthcare witnessed a relatively subdued response.

The 30,213-crore IPO of Jio Platforms attracted robust investor interest and was fully subscribed within just 100 minutes of opening on Wednesday, making it the fastest among the country’s mega IPOs to achieve full subscription.

By 5 pm, the issue had been subscribed 3.01 times, with investors placing bids for 59.44 crore shares against the 19.75 crore shares on offer, according to exchange data. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was subscribed nine times. In contrast, the retail investor portion was subscribed 0.68 times, with bids for 5.78 crore shares against 8.50 crore shares reserved. The employee and shareholder categories received subscriptions of 1.30 times and 1.38 times, respectively.

Also Read | Jio IPO has a flying start, shares subscribed over three times

Meanwhile, Paras Healthcare’s 1,450-crore IPO received a lukewarm response on the first day of bidding, with the issue subscribed just 0.15 times by the end of the day. Demand from non-institutional investors (NII) remained weak, with their portion subscribed 0.08 times, while the qualified institutional buyers’ category had not yet opened for subscription. Retail investors showed comparatively better interest, subscribing to 0.73 times the shares reserved for them, according to exchange data.

Jio Platforms IPO vs Paras Healthcare IPO GMP today

The grey market premium (GMP) of Jio Platforms’ IPO eased slightly to 246 from 273, but the issue continues to command a strong premium in the unlisted market. According to Investorgain, the mega IPO’s GMP stood at 246.

Meanwhile, Paras Healthcare IPO GMP trends remained weak. The GMP of Paras Healthcare IPO stood at 25, as per data available on Investorgain

Jio Platforms IPO vs Paras Healthcare IPO listing share price prediction

According to current GMP trends, Jio Platforms’ IPO is expected to list at around 1,365 per share, implying a potential listing gain of 21.98% over the upper issue price of 1,119.

Also Read | Paras Healthcare IPO: Can higher occupancy deliver lasting profit?

On the other hand, the estimated listing price of Paras Healthcare IPO is likely to be 718, which is 3.61% higher than the IPO price of 693.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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