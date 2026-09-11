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IPO GMP comparison: Last day alert! LCC Projects vs Karamtara Engineering vs Steamhouse India

LCC Projects, Karamtara Engineering, and Steamhouse India are closing their IPOs for subscription on Friday, September 11. LCC Projects shows the highest expected listing gain, followed by Steamhouse India and Karamtara Engineering. 

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated11 Sep 2026, 11:37 AM IST
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LCC Projects, Karamtara Engineering, and Steamhouse India are closing their IPOs for subscription on Friday. (AI image for representation purpose only)
LCC Projects, Karamtara Engineering, and Steamhouse India are closing their IPOs for subscription on Friday. (AI image for representation purpose only)
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IPO GMP comparison: The race for investors in the primary market has entered its last lap for LCC Projects Limited, Karamtara Engineering Limited, and Steamhouse India Limited. These three mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) will close for subscription on Friday, September 11.

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Based on the IPO grey market premium (GMP today), LCC Projects IPO is likely to see the strongest listing gain of 34%, followed by Steamhouse India which is expected to see a 28.4% listing pop, and Karamtara Engineering IPO expected to see a 17% listing gain. For investors who are closely tracking these IPOs, here are all the details to know about these three.

IPOExpected Listing Gain
LCC Projects IPO34%
Steamhouse India IPO28.4%
Karamtara Engineering IPO17%

LCC Projects IPO gmp today

LCC Projects IPO GMP today stood close to 51, which indicates an estimated listing at 146 per share (sum of upper price band and latest GMP), at 11 am on Friday. It indicates an expected percentage gain/loss per share of 34.93%.

LCC Projects IPO subscription status

The IPO was subscribed around 7.52x on day 3, as per BSE data at 11:12 am on Friday, September 11. LCC Projects IPO was subscribed around 1.17 x in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, 12.60x in the net institutional investors (NII) category, and 8.87x in the retail investors category.

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Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP today

Karamtara Engineering IPO gmp today stood at 69, at 11 am on Friday. Hence, the IPO is expected to be listed at a price of 323 per share (which is the sum of upper price band ( 254) and IPO gmp today). The IPO is likely to see an expected percentage gain/loss per share of 27.17%.

Karamtara Engineering subscription status

The mainboard IPO has been subscribed around 5.93x so far, as per BSE data at 11:18 am on Friday. The overall IPO subscription status includes 2.28 x subscription in the QIB category, 11.69 x subscription in the NII category, and 5.54 x subscription in the retail investors category.

Steamhouse India IPO GMP today

Steamhouse India IPO GMP today stood close to 23 per share, which indicates an estimated listing at 104 per share (sum of upper price band, 81, and the latest GMP). The grey market price indicates at 28.4% listing gain.

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Steamhouse India subscription status

The issue was subscribed around 4.77 x so far, as per BSE data at 11:25 am. It includes 1.63 x subscription in the QIB category, 6.52 x subscription in the NII category, and around 5.82 x subscription in the retail individual investors category.

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