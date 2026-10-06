IPO GMP comparison: Nityas Gems & Jewellery, Vishal Nirmiti allotment in focus | Listing share price prediction

IPO GMP comparison: Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO and Vishal Nirmiti IPO is all set to enter the next phase after subscription period. The allotment of both mainboard IPOs are likely to be finalised on Tuesday, 6 October.

The shares of both Nityas Gems & Jewellery and Vishal Nirmiti are likely to be listed on both BSE and NSE, with tentative listing date fixed as 8 October.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO vs Vishal Nirmiti IPO subscription status The Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO was subscribed 2.25 times overall, indicating healthy investor interest in the issue. The retail portion received the strongest response, with subscription reaching 4.04 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 2.05 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion saw comparatively moderate demand and was subscribed 1.06 times.

Meanwhile, Vishal Nirmiti IPO was subscribed 1.71 times overall, indicating moderate demand from investors. The retail portion was subscribed 1.67 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category saw subscription of 1.81 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 1.27 times. Among the investor categories, NIIs recorded the highest subscription, followed by retail investors and QIBs.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO vs Vishal Nirmiti IPO GMP comparison Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO shares are trading at a ₹1 premium in the grey market. The GMP of Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO currently stands at +1, according to Investorgain.

Vishal Nirmiti IPO shares are commanding a ₹2 premium in the grey market, with the issue's GMP standing at +2, as per websites tracking the unlisted market.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO vs Vishal Nirmiti IPO listing share price prediction According to the GMP trends, the estimated listing price of Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO is likely to be ₹76, which is 1.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹75.

For Vishal Nirmiti IPO, the estimated listing price is around ₹222 per share, indicating a 0.91% premium over its issue price of ₹220.

How to check allotment status for Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO and Vishal Nirmiti IPO? The Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO and Vishal Nirmiti IPO are scheduled to complete the share-credit and refund process on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

Investors who receive an allotment in either issue are expected to see the shares credited to their demat accounts on October 7, while unsuccessful applicants will receive refunds on the same day. The allotment was finalised on October 6, with both companies scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on October 8.

The allotment status for the Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO and Vishal Nirmiti IPO can be checked on the BSE, NSE and respective registrar websites. Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is handling the registrar services for the Vishal Nirmiti IPO.

BSE 1] Visit the BSE IPO Allotment Status page.

2] Select ‘Equity’ from the available options.

3] Choose 'Nityas Gems & Jewellery' or ‘Vishal Nirmiti’ from the list of IPOs.

4] Enter your application number or PAN details.

5] Submit the details to view your IPO allotment status.

NSE 1] Visit the Status of Issue Application page on the NSE website.

2] Choose “Equity & SME IPO bid details” from the available options.

3] Select ‘NITYAS’ or ‘Vishal Nirmiti’ as the IPO company code from the dropdown menu.

4] Enter your PAN and application number in the designated fields.

5] Click “Submit” to check and view your IPO allotment status.

Bigshare Services 1] Visit the Bigshare Services Private Limited website.

2] Select NITYAS from the available drop-down menu.

3] Enter the required details, such as your PAN, application number, or Demat account number.

4] Click on ‘Submit’ to check and view your IPO allotment status.

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MUFG Intime India 1] Visit the official website of MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime).

2] Select Vishal Nirmiti Limited from the company dropdown menu.

3] Choose the relevant option to check your allotment status.

4] Enter your PAN, Application Number, or DP/Client ID.

5] Submit the details to view your IPO allotment status.