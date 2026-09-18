IPO GMP comparison: NSE vs Hero Motors vs SS Retail vs Jindal Supreme - Check which has worst grey market premium?

India's IPO market is active with offerings from NSE, Hero Motors, SS Retail, and Jindal Supreme. Hero Motors IPO saw a decline in grey market premium while NSE IPO indicated a muted listing gain. SS Retail and Jindal Supreme show strong subscription rates and potential listing gains.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated18 Sep 2026, 04:50 PM IST
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Check GMP comparison between NSE, Hero, SS Retail, Jindal Supreme (AI Image for representational purpose)
Check GMP comparison between NSE, Hero, SS Retail, Jindal Supreme (AI Image for representational purpose)

IPO GMP comparison: India’s primary market is buzzing with multiple initial public offerings (IPOs) including the National Stock Exchange, Hero Motors, SS Retail, and Jindal Supreme. Among these issues, Hero Motors IPO saw significant decline in its grey market premium (IPO GMP) on Friday, September 18, the final day of its subscription period.

Apart from Hero Motors IPO, NSE IPO gmp also indicated a muted listing day gain of 5.94%. NSE IPO gmp has declined significantly over the past four days, which highlights the fading grey market buzz around the issue.

NSE IPO GMP today

NSE IPO GMP today stood close to 106 per share, as per media reports on Friday, September 18. Based on this IPO GMP, the issue is likely to see a 5.94% listing day gain. NSE IPO was subscribed around 1.04 times on day 2 of its subscription, which included 0.69 times subscription in the retail category, 1.32 times in the QIB category, and 1.46 times subscription in the NII category by September 18.

Hero Motors IPO GMP today

Hero Motors grey market premium hinted at 1.19% listing gain. Its IPO gmp today stood at Re 1, which gives an estimated listing price of 85 per share. Hero Motors IPO was subscribed around 7.01 times on day 3, which included 8.62 times subscription in the retail category, 1.59 times subscription in the QIB category, and 10.47 times subscription in the NII category.

SS Retail IPO GMP today

SS Retail IPO GMP today stood at 143 per share, which means that the estimated listing price for the IPO is 567 per share. The company's grey market premium hints at 33.73% listing gains. The IPO was subscribed around 107.41 times on day 3 of subscription, including 35.81 times in the retail category, 214.22 times in the QIB (ex-anchor) and 150.33 times in the NII category.

Jindal Supreme IPO GMP today

Jindal Supreme IPO GMP today hinted at 35.48% listing gain. The grey market premium was recorded at 33 per share, which hinted at an estimated listing of 126 per share. Jindal Supreme IPO was subscribed around 177.03 times on day 3, which included 141.75 times subscription in the retail category, 126.41 times in the QIB category, and 326.84 times in the NII Category on day 3.

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