IPO GMP comparison: Reliance Jio Platforms IPO vs Paras Healthcare - Last day to apply today - Listing price prediction

IPO GMP comparison: The Reliance Jio Platforms IPO and Paras Healthcare IPO will close for subscription on Friday, 23, October. Both mainboard IPOs opened for bidding on Wednesday, 21 October.

After three days of subscription period, shares of both Jio Platforms and Paras Healthcare are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, 28 October, following allotment on Monday, 26 October.

Reliance Jio Platforms IPO vs Paras Healthcare IPO subscription status The ₹30,213-crore Reliance Jio Platforms IPO witnessed strong investor interest, with overall subscription exceeding five times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the demand, subscribing to their allotted portion 13.29 times. The retail investor segment was subscribed 1.35 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category received 5.97 times subscription on the second day of bidding.

In contrast, Paras Healthcare’s ₹1,450-crore IPO saw a relatively subdued response, with the issue subscribed just 0.34 times by the close of bidding on October 22, according to available exchange data. Retail investors showed comparatively stronger participation, with their portion subscribed 1.31 times, while demand remained weak in the NII segment, which was subscribed 0.25 times.

Reliance Jio Platforms IPO vs Paras Healthcare GMP today The grey market premium (GMP) trends of the two IPOs show a wide gap in investor sentiment, with Reliance Jio Platforms commanding a substantially higher premium than Paras Healthcare. The latest available quotes indicate that the Jio IPO continues to attract stronger grey-market interest, while Paras Healthcare’s premium has declined sharply.

According to Investorgain, Reliance Jio Platforms IPO GMP stood at ₹240 per share on the last of day of bidding, implying a premium of approximately 21.45% over the upper price band of ₹1,119.

Meanwhile, Paras Healthcare’s GMP fell to ₹13 from ₹25 on 21 October, suggesting a much more modest expected listing gain.

Reliance Jio Platforms IPO vs Paras Healthcare IPO listing price prediction Based on their latest available GMPs and upper price bands, Reliance Jio Platforms appears to have a stronger indicative listing premium than Paras Healthcare.

For Reliance Jio Platforms, the estimated listing price of ₹1,359, represents a potential gain of ₹240 per share or 21.45% over the upper issue price of ₹1,119, as per Investorgain.

For Paras Healthcare, the estimated listing price of ₹706 implies a potential gain of ₹13 per share or 1.88% over the upper price band of ₹693.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Also Read | Jio IPO: Interesting story by Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath featuring Mukesh Ambani