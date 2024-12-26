IPO GMP, listing date: For Mamata Machinery IPO, Transrail Lighting IPO, Concord Enviro IPO, DAM Capital Advisors IPO, and Sanathan Textiles IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Friday, December 27). IPO allotment for these five issues was finalised on Tuesday, December 24. For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will occur today, Thursday, December 26. The process of refunding those who have not yet received their shares will likewise be finished today.

All five initial public offerings that opened on Thursday, December 19, and closed on Monday, December 23, saw strong subscription rates. The IPO of Mamata Machinery Ltd, a packaging machinery manufacturer, achieved an incredible 194.95 times subscription on the final day of the sale on Monday. The IPO for investment bank DAM Capital Advisors Ltd was subscribed to 81.88 times by the end of bidding on Monday. Sanathan Textiles, a yarn producer, saw its initial public offering reach 35.12 times subscription on the last day of bidding on Monday. Transrail Lighting attracted 80.80 times subscription on the final day of the share sale on Monday, while Concord Enviro Systems Ltd garnered 10.67 times subscription on the last day of bidding.

As the listing date approaches, let’s examine the grey market premium trends of these IPOs, which often provide insights into the market performance of the offerings, in addition to their subscription figures. Lets take a look at it.

IPO GMP Mamata Machinery IPO GMP today - Mamata Machinery IPO grey market premium is +255. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mamata Machinery share price was indicated at ₹498 apiece, which is 104.94% higher than the IPO price of ₹243, as per investorgain.com

Transrail Lighting IPO GMP today- Transrail Lighting IPO grey market premium is +175. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Transrail Lighting share price was indicated at ₹607 apiece, which is 40.51% higher than the IPO price of ₹432, according to investorgain.com.

DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP today- DAM Capital Advisors IPO grey market premium is +155. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of DAM Capital Advisors share price was indicated at ₹438 apiece, which is 54.77% higher than the IPO price of ₹283, according to investorgain.com

Sanathan Textiles IPO GMP today- Sanathan Textiles IPO grey market premium is +93. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sanathan Textiles share price was indicated at ₹414 apiece, which is 28.97% higher than the IPO price of ₹321, according to investorgain.com

Concord Enviro Systems IPO GMP today- Concord Enviro Systems IPO grey market premium is +134. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Concord Enviro Systems share price was indicated at ₹835 apiece, which is 19.12% higher than the IPO price of ₹701, according to investorgain.com.