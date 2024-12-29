IPO GMP, listing date: For Ventive Hospitality IPO, Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO, and Carraro India IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Monday, December 30). IPO allotment for these three issues was finalised on Thursday, December 26. For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will occured on Friday, December 27. The process of refunding those who have not yet received their shares was finished on Friday itself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All three initial public offerings that opened on Friday, December 20, and closed on Tuesday, December 24, saw over all strong subscription rates with Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO (93.69 times subscription) in the lead followed by Ventive Hospitality IPO (9.82 times subscription), and Carraro India IPO (1.12 times subscription).

The Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO, valued at ₹582 crore, comprises a fresh issuance of shares totaling ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 21 lakh shares worth ₹82.11 crore by promoters and other selling shareholders, based on the upper end of the price range set at ₹391.

In regard to the Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality IPO, it is solely a new issuance of equity shares amounting to ₹1,600 crore, without any OFS element.

Finally, the Carraro India IPO consists entirely of an OFS of shares valued at ₹1,250 crore from Carraro International SE, without any fresh issuance, as stated in the red herring prospectus. Because it is entirely an OFS, all funds raised from the IPO will be directed to the selling shareholder rather than the company.

As the listing date draws near, it's time to analyze the trends of the grey market premium for these IPOs, which can offer valuable insights into market performance of these issues, in addition to their subscription figures. Let's delve into this further.

IPO GMP Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP today- Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO grey market premium is +284. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Senores Pharmaceuticals share price was indicated at ₹675 apiece, which is 72.63% higher than the IPO price of ₹391, according to investorgain.com.

According to the grey market activities observed over the past 14 sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending upwards and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0, while the maximum GMP reaches ₹284, as reported by experts at investorgain.com.

Ventive Hospitality IPO GMP today - Ventive Hospitality IPO grey market premium is +83. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ventive Hospitality share price was indicated at ₹726 apiece, which is 12.91% higher than the IPO price of ₹643, as per investorgain.com

According to the grey market activities over the past 15 sessions, the IPO GMP is currently on the rise and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹83, as per insights from investorgain.com experts.

Carraro India IPO GMP today- Carraro India IPO grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹704 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com