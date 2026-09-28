IPO GMP: Moneyview, A One Steels, Orient Cable, German Green, Ace Vector, Runwal - check subscription, allotment date

IPO GMP today: The buzz around public issues is set to continue as around eight mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) are open for subscription on Monday, 28 September.

Moneyview IPO and A-One Steels India IPO will close for bidding today. Meanwhile, Runwal Enterprises IPO, German Green Steel & Power IPO, Orient Cables (India) IPO, and Acevector (Snapdeal) IPO will close tomorrow.

Shah Investor's Home IPO and SRIT India IPO will open for subscription on Monday, 28 September and will close on Wednesday, 30 September.

IPOs that will remain open for subscription today - 1] Moneyview IPO The Moneyview IPO is open for public subscription until September 28, 2026, and has received a strong response from investors.

By the second day of bidding, the issue was subscribed approximately 6.22 times overall. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category led the subscription with 16.08 times, followed by the Retail Individual Investors (RII) category at 5.41 times. Meanwhile, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion had been subscribed 0.26 times by the end of the second day.

The shares of the Moneyview IPO are commanding a strong premium in the grey market, as per market observers. The GMP of Moneyview IPO is ₹14, signalling an estimated listing price of ₹48, which is 41.18% higher than the IPO price of ₹34.

The allotment for the Moneyview IPO is expected to be finalized on September 29.

2] A-One Steels India IPO The A-One Steels India IPO was subscribed 1.43 times overall by the end of Day 2, September 25, 2026, with the bidding process set to close today, September 28. The retail investor portion was subscribed 1.87 times, while the non-institutional investor category saw subscription of 2.18 times. In contrast, the QIBs, excluding the anchor portion, had subscribed 0.10 times the shares reserved for them by the end of Day 2.

The GMP of A-One Steels India IPO is ₹56, signalling an estimated listing price of ₹461, which is 13.83% higher than the IPO price of ₹405.

The allotment for the A-One Steels IPO is expected to be finalized on September 29.

3] Runwal Enterprises IPO The Runwal Enterprises IPO was subscribed 0.44 times overall as of September 25, 2026, marking the second day of bidding. Among investor categories, the QIB portion (excluding anchor investors) was subscribed 1.01 times, while the NII segment saw a subscription of 0.29 times. The retail individual investor (RII) portion was subscribed 0.19 times, indicating relatively lower participation from retail investors on Day 2.

The GMP of Runwal Enterprises IPO is ₹14, signalling an estimated listing price of ₹319, which is 4.59% higher than the IPO price of ₹305.

The allotment for the Runwal Enterprises IPO is expected to be finalized on September 30.

4] German Green Steel & Power IPO The German Green Steel & Power IPO was subscribed 1.82 times overall as of September 25, 2026, marking the first day of bidding. The issue will remain open for subscription until September 29, 2026. Among investor categories, the NII portion was subscribed the most at 2.59 times, followed by the retail investor quota at 1.74 times. The QIBs, excluding anchor investors, portion received bids for 1.39 times the shares on offer.

The GMP of German Green Steel & Power IPO is ₹29, signalling an estimated listing price of ₹168, which is higher than the IPO price of ₹139.

The allotment for the German Green Steel IPO is expected to be finalized on September 30.

5] Orient Cables IPO The Orient Cables IPO has been subscribed 2.07 times overall, driven by strong demand from non-institutional and retail investors. The NII category was subscribed 3.67 times, while the portion reserved for RII saw 2.56 times subscription. In contrast, the QIB segment remained largely subdued, with subscription of just 0.01 times.

The GMP of Orient Cables IPO is ₹90, signalling an estimated listing price of ₹362, which is 33.09% higher than the IPO price of ₹272.

The allotment for the Orient Cables IPO is expected to be finalized on September 30.

6] Acevector (Snapdeal) IPO The Acevector (Snapdeal) IPO received an overall subscription of 0.23 times on the reported day. The retail investor portion was subscribed 0.62 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category saw subscription of 0.42 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion remained unsubscribed at 0.00 times.

The GMP of Acevector (Snapdeal) IPO is ₹1, signalling an estimated listing price of ₹33, which is 3.12% higher than the IPO price of ₹32.

The allotment for the Snapdeal IPO is expected to be finalized on September 30, 2026.