IPO GMP race: Zetwerk vs Sahajanand vs Bonfiglioli Transmissions vs Tonbo Imaging - check share listing price prediction

The four IPOs that opened for subscription this week recorded mixed responses on the second day of bidding on Friday, 16 October, with Tonbo Imaging India attracting strong demand, while Zetwerk Manufacturing Business saw a relatively muted response. Bonfiglioli Transmissions and Sahajanand Medical Technologies also witnessed varying subscription levels across investor categories.

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Tonbo Imaging India’s IPO was subscribed 7.77 times on the second day, driven by strong demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose portion was subscribed 14.35 times. The retail investor portion was subscribed 7.12 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 3.95 times their allotted quota.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions’ IPO was subscribed 99% on the second day of bidding. The NII portion was subscribed 1.71 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 1.16 times. The QIB portion saw a relatively subdued response, with subscriptions at 16% of the shares reserved for the category.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies’ IPO was subscribed 82% by the end of the second day. The QIB portion was subscribed 1.12 times, while retail investors subscribed to 82% of their allotted portion. The NII segment saw a 51% increase in subscriptions.

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Zetwerk Manufacturing Business’ IPO witnessed a slower response, with the issue subscribed 31% on the second day. The QIB portion was subscribed 37%, followed by 36% subscription in the retail category. The NII portion was subscribed 16%.

All four IPOs opened for subscription on Thursday, 15 October, and are scheduled to close on Monday, 19 October.

Also Read | Jio Platforms IPO to raise $3.2bn, opens 21 Oct

Here is a look at the IPO GMP trends:

Zetwerk Manufacturing Business IPO GMP today Zetwerk IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +7. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Zetwerk share price was indicated at ₹158 apiece, which is 4.64% higher than the IPO price of ₹151.

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Based on trading activity over the past eight sessions, the IPO's grey market premium (GMP) trend has weakened, indicating softer investor demand. During this period, the premium fluctuated between ₹7 and ₹30, according to market experts.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹2,830 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 14.45 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. At the upper end of the price band of ₹151 per share, the OFS is valued at ₹2,182 crore, taking the total issue size to approximately ₹5,012 crore.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO GMP today Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +22. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sahajanand Medical Technologies share price was indicated at ₹366 apiece, which is 6.40% higher than the IPO price of ₹344.

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Over the past 8 trading sessions, the current GMP of ₹22 indicates moderate consolidation, with an anticipated listing gain of 6.40%. Over this timeframe, the premium has varied, ranging from a minimum of ₹15 to a peak of ₹43, according to experts.

The IPO is entirely an OFS of up to 1.38 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, with no fresh issue component. As a result, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public offering.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO GMP today Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +129. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Bonfiglioli Transmissions share price was indicated at ₹715 apiece, which is 22% higher than the IPO price of ₹586.

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In the nine sessions completed, the IPO GMP has fluctuated within a range of ₹49, moving between various levels without showing a steady trend. The most recent GMP is ₹129, indicating that the expectations in the grey market have changed, experts say.

The IPO comprises an OFS of up to 4.32 crore equity shares by promoter Bonfiglioli S.p.A., with no fresh issue component. As a result, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering, with the entire amount accruing to the selling shareholder.

Tonbo Imaging IPO GMP today Tonbo Imaging IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +505. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tonbo Imaging share price was indicated at ₹1,205 apiece, which is 72.14% higher than the IPO price of ₹700.

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According to experts, during the past eight sessions the IPO's GMP has been rising today, which shows that there are expectations of a successful listing. The premium has ranged from a low of ₹270 to a high of ₹516 during this period.

The IPO comprises an OFS of 1.22 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders, with no fresh issue component. Consequently, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering, as the entire amount will go to the selling shareholders.

Also Read | Jio Platforms IPO RHP: 10 key things to know before subscribing

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.