Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  IPO GMP: Senores Pharmaceuticals, Ventive Hospitality to Unimech Aerospace — what GMP signals ahead of listing date

Asit Manohar

  • IPO GMP: According to market observers, Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP is signaling 73% listing gain for the lucky allottees

IPO allotment status: Application status of Unimech Aerospace IPO, Senores Pharma IPO, Ventive Hospitality IPO, and Carraro India IPO can be checked online by logging in at the BSE website or at the websites of the respective IPO registrars.

IPO GMP: After trading sideways throughout the week, the Indian stock market is set to see the listing of four new shares on the mainboard: Senores Pharma IPO, Ventive Hospitality IPO, Carraro India IPO, and Unimech Aerospace IPO. After the announcement of allotment status for all these four IPOs, applicants and market observers are waiting for the announcement of the share listing date of all these four IPOs. Of these four IPOs, the listing date of Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO, Ventive Hospitality IPO, and Carraro India IPO have been fixed on 30 December 2024, i.e. Monday next week. Unimech Aerospace's IPO allotment status is out, and the Unimech Aerospace IPO listing date is likely 31 December 2024, i.e., Tuesday next week.

IPO GMP

In the meantime, ahead of these IPO listing dates, the grey market is also dropping signals about the kind of listings these IPOs may have. According to stock market observers, shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited are available at a premium of 285 in the grey market today. In contrast, shares of Ventive Hospitality Limited, Unimech Aerospace, and Manufacturing Limited are available at a premium of 82 and 666 apiece, respectively. Carraro India shares are trading at par in the grey market.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP today

As mentioned, Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is 285. This means the grey market expects Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO listing price to be around 675 ( 391 + 285). So, the grey market expects that lucky allottees who received company shares through the allotment process may get a 73 per cent listing gain on Monday.

Ventive Hospitality IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Ventive Hospitality IPO GMP today is 82. This means the grey market expects Ventive Hospitality's IPO listing price to be around 725 ( 643 + 82). So, the grey market is predicting around 13 listing gains for the lucky allottees who received Ventive Hospitality shares through the allotment process.

Unimech Aerospace IPO GMP today

As mentioned, Unimech Aerospace's IPO GMP today is 666. This means that the grey market expects that Unitech Aerospace IPO listing price will be around 1451 ( 785 + 666). So, the grey market expects that lucky allottees who received Unimech Aerospace shares through the allotment process may get around 85 per cent listing gain on Monday.

Carraro India IPO GMP today

The Carraro India IPO GMP today is zero, which means shares of the company are not available at any premium or discount in the grey market today. The grey market expects the Carraro India IPO listing price to be around the upper price band of the book build issue.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
