IPO GMP: After trading sideways throughout the week, the Indian stock market is set to see the listing of four new shares on the mainboard: Senores Pharma IPO, Ventive Hospitality IPO, Carraro India IPO, and Unimech Aerospace IPO. After the announcement of allotment status for all these four IPOs, applicants and market observers are waiting for the announcement of the share listing date of all these four IPOs. Of these four IPOs, the listing date of Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO, Ventive Hospitality IPO, and Carraro India IPO have been fixed on 30 December 2024, i.e. Monday next week. Unimech Aerospace's IPO allotment status is out, and the Unimech Aerospace IPO listing date is likely 31 December 2024, i.e., Tuesday next week.

IPO GMP In the meantime, ahead of these IPO listing dates, the grey market is also dropping signals about the kind of listings these IPOs may have. According to stock market observers, shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited are available at a premium of ₹285 in the grey market today. In contrast, shares of Ventive Hospitality Limited, Unimech Aerospace, and Manufacturing Limited are available at a premium of ₹82 and ₹666 apiece, respectively. Carraro India shares are trading at par in the grey market.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP today As mentioned, Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹285. This means the grey market expects Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO listing price to be around ₹675 ( ₹391 + ₹285). So, the grey market expects that lucky allottees who received company shares through the allotment process may get a 73 per cent listing gain on Monday.

Ventive Hospitality IPO GMP today Market observers said that Ventive Hospitality IPO GMP today is ₹82. This means the grey market expects Ventive Hospitality's IPO listing price to be around ₹725 ( ₹643 + ₹82). So, the grey market is predicting around 13 listing gains for the lucky allottees who received Ventive Hospitality shares through the allotment process.

Unimech Aerospace IPO GMP today As mentioned, Unimech Aerospace's IPO GMP today is ₹666. This means that the grey market expects that Unitech Aerospace IPO listing price will be around ₹1451 ( ₹785 + ₹666). So, the grey market expects that lucky allottees who received Unimech Aerospace shares through the allotment process may get around 85 per cent listing gain on Monday.

Carraro India IPO GMP today The Carraro India IPO GMP today is zero, which means shares of the company are not available at any premium or discount in the grey market today. The grey market expects the Carraro India IPO listing price to be around the upper price band of the book build issue.