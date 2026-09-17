IPO GMP Today: Hero Motors vs SS Retail vs Jindal Supreme - Which IPO has the best listing gain potential?

The primary market is entering another busy stretch as three IPOs opened for subscription on September 16, 2026, giving investors three very different opportunities to track across the automotive, retail and steel sectors.

With all three issues set to remain open until September 18, attention is already building around their subscription numbers, grey market premiums and estimated listing prices.

For investors keeping an eye on the latest IPO GMP today, the three issues are showing sharply different signals in the grey market.

The allotment for all three IPOs is expected to be finalised on September 21, 2026. The shares are scheduled to list on both the NSE and BSE, with a tentative listing date of September 23, 2026.

Here is a look at the IPO GMP today, issue size, subscription status, price band, lot size and other key details for Hero Motors, SS Retail and Jindal Supreme.

Hero Motors IPO Hero Motors IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, stands at +3. Based on the upper end of the IPO price band and the current grey market premium, the estimated listing price is likely to be ₹87 per share. This implies a premium of 3.57% over the IPO price of ₹84.

The GMP has, however, fallen from ₹13 in the previous session, indicating that the premium in the grey market has moderated significantly.

Hero Motors IPO has fixed its issue price band at ₹79 to ₹84 per share. The issue has been subscribed around 3x so far.

The ₹1,000 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 7.14 crore shares aggregating to ₹600.00 crore and an offer for sale of 4.76 crore shares aggregating to ₹400.00 crore.

For retail investors, the lot size for an application is 178 shares. Based on the upper price band, the minimum amount required for an individual retail investor is ₹14,952 for one lot of 178 shares.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

Hero Motors Limited was incorporated in April 1998 and is an automotive technology company engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying engineered powertrain solutions to automotive original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, across the United States, Europe, India and the ASEAN region. The company provides integrated solutions for both electric and non-electric powertrains. Its offerings cater to two-wheelers, performance automotive, e-bikes, off-road vehicles, electric and hybrid cars, heavy-duty vehicles and eVTOL applications.

SS Retail IPO SS Retail IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +124. Based on the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price is likely to be ₹548 per share. This translates into a 29.25% premium over the IPO price of ₹424.

The grey market premium has risen sharply from ₹90 in the previous session.

SS Retail IPO is looking to raise ₹500.00 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 85.08 lakh shares aggregating to ₹360.00 crore and an offer for sale of 33.02 lakh shares aggregating to ₹140.00 crore. The issue has been subscribed over 3.5x so far.

SS Retail IPO has set its price band at ₹403 to ₹424 per share. The lot size is 35 shares, meaning that a retail investor would need a minimum investment of ₹14,840 for one lot, based on the upper price band.

The issue also includes a reservation of up to 3,00,752 shares for employees. These shares are being offered at a discount of ₹25.00 to the issue price.

Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

SS Retail Ltd. was incorporated in June 2016 and operates as a multi-brand retail chain dealing in mobile phones, accessories and other electronic items. The company has operations across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat. Its business primarily focuses on Tier II, Tier III and beyond cities. As of March 31, 2026, SS Retail operated 503 stores spread across 215 cities, covering approximately 2,41,365 sq. ft.

Jindal Supreme IPO Jindal Supreme IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +28. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current grey market premium, the estimated listing price is likely to be ₹121 per share. This represents a 30.11% premium over the IPO price of ₹93.

Jindal Supreme IPO is seeing particularly strong demand, with the issue subscribed over 20x so far.

The ₹124.88 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.07 crore shares aggregating to ₹99.89 crore and an offer for sale of 26.87 lakh shares aggregating to ₹24.99 crore.

Jindal Supreme IPO has fixed its issue price band at ₹88 to ₹93 per share. The lot size for an application is 161 shares. Based on the upper price band, the minimum investment required by a retail investor is ₹14,973 for 161 shares.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the

Jindal Supreme (India) Limited was incorporated in March 1974 and has been engaged in the manufacturing and supply of steel pipes, tubes and other steel products for infrastructure and industrial applications for over five decades. Its product portfolio includes Mild Steel (MS) black pipes and tubes, galvanized pipes, metal beam crash barriers and Galvanized Iron (GI) tubular poles.