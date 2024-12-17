IPO GMP: After the announcement of share allotment, lucky investors and market observers are waiting for the announcement of the listing date for the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Vishal Mega Mart Limited, One Mobikwik Systems Limited, and Sai Life Sciences Limited. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, which has become mandatory from 1st December 2023, a public issue must be listed on the Indian bourses within three working days after the end of the bidding process. From this perspective, the listing dates of Vishal Mega Mart IPO, Mobikwik IPO and Sai Life Sciences IPO are likely on 18th December 2024, i.e. tomorrow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IPO GMP Meanwhile, ahead of the announcement of the share listing date, the grey market is also hinting at the possible gains that the lucky allottees may get from these IPOs. They said that shares of Vishal Mega Mart Limited are available at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market, One Mobikwik Systems shares are quoting at a premium of ₹166, and Sai Life Sciences share price is available at a premium of ₹62 in the grey market today.

Mobikwik IPO GMP today As mentioned, the Mobikwik IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹166, which means the grey market expects that the Mobikwik IPO listing price will be around ₹445. Thus, the grey market is signaling that Mobikwik IPO allottees may get a 59 per cent listing gain on their investment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP today According to stock market observers, Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP today is ₹20, which means the grey market expects that the Vishal Mega Mart IPO listing price will be around ₹98. So, the grey market is hinting that Vishal Mega Mart IPO allottees may get around a 26 per cent listing gain on their investment.

Sai Life Sciences IPO GMP today Market observers said that Sai Life Sciences IPO GMP today is ₹62, which means the grey market is expecting the IPO listing price to be around ₹611. This means the grey market is signalling that Sai Life Sciences IPO share allottees may get around 11 per cent returns on their investment on the stock listing date.

However, stock market experts said that GMP is not an ideal indicator of the possible listing premium from an initial public offer. They said that the grey market is non-regulated and has no connection with the balance sheet of the companies available in the primary market. They advised investors to stick with the basics, scan the company's balancer sheet, and follow the conviction they have developed after scanning the financials of these companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}