IPO GMP: Wakefit Innovations IPO vs Corona Remedies IPO — what grey market signals as upcoming IPOs open on Monday

IPO GMP: After an action-packed week in the primary market—with three mainboard IPOs, Meesho IPO, Vidya Wires IPO, and Aequs IPO, all opening and closing for subscription—investor attention now shifts to the next wave of public issues. Four mainboard IPOs—Wakefit Innovations, Corona Remedies, Park Medi World, and Nephrocare Health Services—are set to open in the coming week, with two issues launching on Monday, December 8.

Wakefit Innovations and Corona Remedies will open for bidding on December 8 and close on December 10. Wakefit Innovations IPO price band is set at ₹185 to ₹195 per share, while Corona Remedies has fixed its band at ₹1008 to ₹1062 per share.

IPO GMP Trends Ahead of Subscription Grey market sentiment is strong for Corona Remedies, while Wakefit Innovations is witnessing moderate enthusiasm in comparison.

Corona IPO shares are currently commanding a substantial grey market premium (GMP) of ₹365, implying a likely listing price of ₹1,427—a 34.37% premium over the upper issue price of ₹1,062.

Wakefit IPO shares are trading at a GMP of ₹36, indicating a potential listing price of around ₹231, which translates to an 18.5% premium over the issue price of ₹195.

Wakefit Innovations IPO: Key Details Home and furnishings brand Wakefit Innovations Ltd aims to raise ₹1,288.89 crore, comprising ₹377.18 crore worth of fresh equity issuance and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹911.71 crore. The price band is set at ₹185 to ₹195.

The lot size for retail investors is 76 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,820 at the upper end. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on December 11, 2025, and the stock will list on both BSE and NSE, tentatively on December 15, 2025. Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

Wakefit plans to use the proceeds to open 117 new COCO stores, acquire equipment and machinery, and enhance marketing and advertising efforts. Funds will also be allocated toward rental and licence fee payments for existing COCO stores and for general corporate purposes.

Founded as a mattress seller, Wakefit has expanded into furniture and home furnishings, evolving into a complete home solutions brand. In under a decade, it claims to be the fastest homegrown organised player to cross ₹1,000 crore in total income. Competitors include Lifestyle International, Godrej & Boyce, Sheela Foam, IKEA India, D'Décor, Duroflex, and Royaloak.

Timeline of the upcoming Wakefit IPO.

Corona Remedies IPO: Key Details Corona Remedies IPO is a ₹655.37 crore book-built issue, entirely comprising an OFS of 0.62 crore shares valued at ₹655.37 crore. Promoters and investors participating in the OFS include Kirtikumar Laxmidas Mehta, Minaxi Kirtikumar Mehta, Dipabahen Niravkumar Mehta, Brinda Ankur Mehta, Sepia Investments Limited, Anchor Partners, and Sage Investment Trust.

Since the IPO is 100% OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds, and all funds will go to selling shareholders.

The IPO price band is ₹1008 to ₹1062, and the lot size is 14 shares, requiring a minimum retail investment of ₹14,868. Allotment is likely on December 11, 2025, and listing is expected on December 15, 2025, on both BSE and NSE, same as Wakefit IPO. JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

Corona Remedies is a Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company with a portfolio focused on women’s healthcare, cardio-diabetes, pain management, urology, and other therapeutic areas. It operates two manufacturing facilities located in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.