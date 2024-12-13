IPO GMP: At present, the Indian primary market is buzzing with as many as five mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs). Three mainboard issues- Vishal Mega Mart IPO, Mobikwik IPO and Sai Life Sciences IPO - opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 11, and are concluding today, i.e. Friday, December 13.

Meanwhile, the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO, which opened on Thursday, December 12, will close on Monday, December 16. The International Gemmological Institute IPO opened for subscription on Friday, December 13, and will close on Tuesday, December 17.

All these issues are witnessing healthy demand from investors. They are trading at a premium in the grey market.

Let's take a look at what the grey market signals for these five mainboard IPOs that are open for subscription.

Mobikwik IPO GMP As per market sources, Mobikwik IPO's latest GMP is ₹150, the highest GMP of the IPO. Considering the upper price band of the issue at ₹279 and the last GMP, Mobikwik shares may be listed at ₹429 at a premium of nearly 54 per cent.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP According to market sources, the GMP of Vishal Mega Mart remains at ₹22. Considering the issue price of ₹78, the estimated listing price of Vishal Mega Mart shares is ₹100, a premium of slightly over 28 per cent. The latest GMP is higher than the lowest GMP of Vishal Mega Mart IPO at ₹13 and the highest GMP of ₹25.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO GMP The latest GMP of Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO is ₹425. With a price band of ₹1,329, the expected listing price of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO is ₹1,754, a premium of 32 per cent.

International Gemmological Institute IPO GMP The latest GMP of International Gemmological Institute IPO is ₹133. With an issue price of ₹417, the estimated listing price of the stock at this juncture is ₹550, which is a 32 per cent premium.

Sai Life Sciences IPO GMP The latest GMP of Sai Life Sciences is ₹40. So far, the IPO's highest GMP is ₹42, and the lowest GMP is ₹22, according to market sources. Taking into account the GMP and the upper price band of the issue at ₹549, Sai Life Sciences shares' estimated listing price is ₹589, a premium of 7 per cent.

What grey market signals about these IPOs? As we know, a stock's grey market premium (GMP) shows the difference between its expected listing price and the IPO price and reflects investor sentiment and demand for the stock ahead of its debut.

Among these five IPOs, One Mobikwik Systems IPO is witnessing the highest premium with respect to its issue price. This reflects investors' bullish sentiment about the issue. Other IPOs, such as International Gemmological Institute IPO, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO, and Vishal Mega Mart IPO, are witnessing a premium of 25-32 per cent, indicating investors' optimism.

However, grey market trends indicate a lukewarm response from investors to Sai Life Sciences' IPO. The issue's GMP is just 7 per cent. Notably, today is the last day of subscription.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.