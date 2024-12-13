Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  IPO GMP: What grey market indicates about Mobikwik, Vishal Mega Mart, IKS, International Gemmological, Sai Life IPOs

IPO GMP: What grey market indicates about Mobikwik, Vishal Mega Mart, IKS, International Gemmological, Sai Life IPOs

Nishant Kumar

IPO GMP: The Indian primary market is active with five mainboard IPOs. Vishal Mega Mart, Mobikwik, and Sai Life Sciences IPOs will close on December 13. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO closes on December 16, while the International Gemmological Institute IPO closes on December 17.

IPO GMP: What grey market indicates about Mobikwik, Vishal Mega Mart, IKS, International Gemmological, Sai Life IPOs

IPO GMP: At present, the Indian primary market is buzzing with as many as five mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs). Three mainboard issues- Vishal Mega Mart IPO, Mobikwik IPO and Sai Life Sciences IPO - opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 11, and are concluding today, i.e. Friday, December 13.

Meanwhile, the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO, which opened on Thursday, December 12, will close on Monday, December 16. The International Gemmological Institute IPO opened for subscription on Friday, December 13, and will close on Tuesday, December 17.

All these issues are witnessing healthy demand from investors. They are trading at a premium in the grey market.

Let's take a look at what the grey market signals for these five mainboard IPOs that are open for subscription.

Mobikwik IPO GMP

As per market sources, Mobikwik IPO's latest GMP is 150, the highest GMP of the IPO. Considering the upper price band of the issue at 279 and the last GMP, Mobikwik shares may be listed at 429 at a premium of nearly 54 per cent.

Track Mobikwik IPO day 3 live updates here

Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP

According to market sources, the GMP of Vishal Mega Mart remains at 22. Considering the issue price of 78, the estimated listing price of Vishal Mega Mart shares is 100, a premium of slightly over 28 per cent. The latest GMP is higher than the lowest GMP of Vishal Mega Mart IPO at 13 and the highest GMP of 25.

Track Vishal Mega Mart IPO day 3 live updates here

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO GMP

The latest GMP of Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO is 425. With a price band of 1,329, the expected listing price of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO is 1,754, a premium of 32 per cent.

International Gemmological Institute IPO GMP

The latest GMP of International Gemmological Institute IPO is 133. With an issue price of 417, the estimated listing price of the stock at this juncture is 550, which is a 32 per cent premium.

Sai Life Sciences IPO GMP

The latest GMP of Sai Life Sciences is 40. So far, the IPO's highest GMP is 42, and the lowest GMP is 22, according to market sources. Taking into account the GMP and the upper price band of the issue at 549, Sai Life Sciences shares' estimated listing price is 589, a premium of 7 per cent.

What grey market signals about these IPOs?

As we know, a stock's grey market premium (GMP) shows the difference between its expected listing price and the IPO price and reflects investor sentiment and demand for the stock ahead of its debut.

Among these five IPOs, One Mobikwik Systems IPO is witnessing the highest premium with respect to its issue price. This reflects investors' bullish sentiment about the issue. Other IPOs, such as International Gemmological Institute IPO, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO, and Vishal Mega Mart IPO, are witnessing a premium of 25-32 per cent, indicating investors' optimism.

However, grey market trends indicate a lukewarm response from investors to Sai Life Sciences' IPO. The issue's GMP is just 7 per cent. Notably, today is the last day of subscription.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

More to come…

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.