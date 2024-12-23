IPO GMP: Amid initial public offerings (IPOs) of nine companies open for bidding, the Indian primary market investors might find it hard to choose the correct company for investing. For such investors caught in a catch-22, the grey market has some cues to grab. According to stock market observers, the grey market is experiencing stellar returns from Mamata Machinery IPO, DAM Capital Advisors IPO, Transrail Lighting IPO, Unimech Aerospace IPO, etc. They said that Mamata Machinery IPO GMP today is ₹261, DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP today is ₹161, Transrail Lighting Limited IPO GMP is ₹181, and Concord Enviro Systems IPO GMP is ₹40.

Here we list out IPO GMPs of the eight mainboard IPOs that are available for bidding today:

DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP today As mentioned, Mamata Machinery's IPO GMP today is ₹161, unchanged from the weekend Mamata Machinery's IPO GMP. Market observers said that steady grey market sentiment despite the stock market crash on Friday last week is a good sign. On what does Mamata Machinery IPO GMP of ₹161 means, market observers said that the grey market is signalling that Mamata Machinery IPO listing price would be around ₹424 ( ₹263 + ₹161), which is more than 60 per cent higher than Mamata Machinery IPO price band of ₹263 apiece.

Mamata Machinery IPO GMP today Market observers said that Mamata Machinery IPO GMP today is ₹261, which means the grey market expects that the IPO listing price will be around ₹504 ( ₹243 + ₹161). So, the grey market is signalling that the IPO would list at a premium of around 107 per cent against its upper price band of ₹243 per equity share.

Transrail Lighting IPO GMP According to stock market observers, company shares are available at a premium of ₹181. On what this Transrail Lighting IPO GMP means, market observers said the grey market is expecting the Transrail Lighting IPO listing price to be around ₹613 ( ₹432 + ₹181). So, the grey market is signalling that the Transrail Lighting IPO listing may take place at a premium of 42 per cent against the upper price band of the public offer.

Unimech Aerospace IPO GMP The book build issue opened today. The public issue is receiving a decent response from the primary market investors. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹482. The grey market believes that Unitech Aerospace's IPO listing price would be around ₹1267 ( ₹785 + ₹482). So, the grey market is signalling that Unitech Aerospace's IPO may list at a 61 per cent premium.

IPO GMPs Likewise, Senores Pharma's IPO GMP today is ₹216, signalling a 55 per cent listing gain against the upper price band of ₹391 per equity share. Sanathan Textiles IPO GMP today is ₹41, signalling a 13 per cent premium against the upper price band of ₹321. Concord Enviro Systems IPO GMP today is ₹40, signalling a listing premium of 4 per cent. Ventive Hospitality IPO GMP today is ₹28, reflecting a 4 per cent listing gain for the lucky allottees.