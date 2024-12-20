IPO GMP: Stocks of ongoing IPOs are trading at notable premiums in the grey market, including Mamata Machinery at 107% and DAM Capital Advisors and Transrail Lighting between 40-60%.

IPO GMP: At this juncture, as many as eight mainboard IPOs are open for subscription, offering investors plenty of opportunities. While these public issues are witnessing decent subscriptions, the stocks are already trading at premiums in the grey market. For example, shares of Mamata Machinery traded at a whopping premium of 107 per cent in the grey market Friday morning. Shares of DAM Capital Advisors and Transrail Lighting traded with premiums of 40-60 per cent.

A stock's grey market premium (GMP) shows the difference between its expected listing price and the IPO price and reflects investor sentiment and demand for the stock ahead of its debut.

IPO GMP: Grey market signals solid investor optimism Let's review the grey market premiums for shares of some ongoing IPOs:

Mamata Machinery IPO GMP today According to stock market sources, the last grey market premium (GMP) of the Mamata Machinery IPO shares was ₹260. Considering the upper price band of the issue at ₹243 per share, the estimated listing price of Mamata Machinery shares is ₹503, a premium of 107 per cent.

DAM Capital IPO GMP today According to stock market sources, the last GMP of the DAM Capital IPO shares was ₹171. Considering the upper price band of the issue at ₹283 per share, the estimated listing price of the stock is ₹434, a premium of 60 per cent.

Transrail Lighting IPO GMP today According to stock market sources, the last GMP of the Transrail Lighting IPO shares was ₹186. Considering the upper price band of the issue at ₹432 per share, the estimated listing price of the stock is ₹618, a premium of 43 per cent.

Ventive Hospitality IPO The last GMP of the Ventive Hospitality IPO shares was ₹66. Considering the upper price band of the issue at ₹643 per share, the estimated listing price of the stock is ₹709, a premium of 10 per cent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

