IPO GMP: Three mainboard IPOs—Vishal Mega Mart, Mobikwik, and Sai Life Sciences—opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 11, and will remain open until Friday, December 13. Early trends from the grey market suggest healthy investor interest in Mobikwik and Vishal Mega Mart shares, while Sai Life Sciences is trading at a modest premium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP According to market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Vishal Mega Mart is ₹19. With a price of ₹78, the estimated listing price of Vishal Mega Mart shares is ₹97, a premium of 24.36 per cent.

Mobikwik IPO GMP Mobikwik stock's last GMP was ₹136, said sources. Considering the upper price band of the issue at ₹279 and the last GMP, Mobikwik shares may be listed at ₹415 at a premium of 48.75 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sai Life Sciences IPO GMP The latest GMP of Sai Life Sciences is ₹31. Taking into account the GMP and the upper price band of the issue at ₹549, Sai Life Sciences shares' estimated listing price is ₹580, a premium of 5.65 per cent.

