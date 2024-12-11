Hello User
Nishant Kumar

IPO GMP: Three mainboard IPOs—Vishal Mega Mart, Mobikwik, and Sai Life Sciences—opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 11, and will remain open until Friday, December 13. Early trends from the grey market suggest healthy investor interest in Mobikwik and Vishal Mega Mart shares, while Sai Life Sciences is trading at a modest premium.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP

According to market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Vishal Mega Mart is 19. With a price of 78, the estimated listing price of Vishal Mega Mart shares is 97, a premium of 24.36 per cent.

Mobikwik IPO GMP

Mobikwik stock's last GMP was 136, said sources. Considering the upper price band of the issue at 279 and the last GMP, Mobikwik shares may be listed at 415 at a premium of 48.75 per cent.

Sai Life Sciences IPO GMP

The latest GMP of Sai Life Sciences is 31. Taking into account the GMP and the upper price band of the issue at 549, Sai Life Sciences shares' estimated listing price is 580, a premium of 5.65 per cent.

More to come…

