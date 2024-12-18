IPO GMP: The initial public offering (IPO) of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions concluded on Monday, December 16, with a solid subscription of 52.68 times, with investors bidding for 54,61,01,853 shares against 1,03,66,780 shares offered. The retail investor portion was subscribed 14.55 times, the QIB portion was booked 80.64 times, and the segment reserved for NIIs saw a subscription of 23.25 times. The ₹2,498 crore mainboard IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, December 12.

After the subscription, the focus is now on the stock's listing. As per SEBI's T+3 rule, a stock must be listed on the stock exchanges three business days after the IPO closing date. Thus, the stock will be listed on the BSE and the NSE on Thursday, December 19.

What Inventurus IPO GMP signal ahead of the stock listing? The grey market appears upbeat about the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO. According to market sources, the last grey market premium of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO was ₹408.

Considering the upper price band of the issue at ₹1,329 per share, the estimated listing price of the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO is ₹1,737, a premium of nearly 31 per cent.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Inventurus IPO reflects healthy demand and positive investment sentiment for the stock ahead of its debut.

Also Read | IKS Health IPO: Check out 10 key things to know from RHP before investing

Inventurus IPO subscription details The initial public offering (IPO) of Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company opened for subscription on Thursday, December 12, and closed on Monday, December 16. It was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) and had a price band of ₹1,265 to ₹1,329 per share.

ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, JP Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers of the public issue, while Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions business overview Inventurus is a tech-enabled healthcare solutions provider, offering a care enablement platform that assists physician enterprises.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is a key player in the fast-growing technology-enabled healthcare provider space. Experts appear positive about the company's long-term growth prospects.

The company's total comprehensive income stood at ₹229.44 crore in FY22, which rose to ₹303.13 crore in FY23 and ₹483 crore in FY24. For the six-month period ending September 30, the company's earnings stood at ₹209 crore.

Read all market-related news here