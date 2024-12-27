IPO GMP: With the subscription and share allotment of the Ventive Hospitality IPO now complete, the focus shifts to the stock's listing, scheduled for Monday, December 30. The ₹1,600 crore mainboard IPO opened for subscription on Friday, December 20, and concluded on Tuesday, December 24. The book-built issue, which had a price band of ₹610 to ₹643 per share, was overall subscribed 10 times.

Ventive Hospitality IPO was subscribed 9.82 times, receiving bids for 14.17 crore shares against 1.44 crore shares offered. The retail investor's portion was booked 5.94 times, while the non-institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 13.87 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 9.08 times.

What Ventive Hospitality IPO GMP indicate According to stock market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Ventive Hospitality stock is ₹68. This indicates investors' optimism about the stock. Considering the upper price band of the issue at ₹643, the estimated listing price of the stock is ₹711, a premium of nearly 11 per cent.

About Ventive Hospitality The company focuses on luxury offerings across business and leisure segments. "All of our hospitality assets are operated by or franchised from global operators, including Marriott, Hilton, Minor and Atmosphere," it said in its RHP.

The company's revenue from operations for FY22 stood at ₹2,291.70 million, which rose to ₹4,308.13 million in FY23 and ₹4,779.80 million in FY24. For the six months ended 30 September of the current financial year, the company's revenue from operations was ₹3,727.78 million.

Total comprehensive income for FY22, FY23 and FY24 came at ₹297 million, ₹1,312.02 million and ₹1,666.82 million, respectively. However, for the six months ended 30 September of the current financial year, the company suffered a loss of ₹348.66 million due to recent acquisitions.

