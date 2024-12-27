Hello User
IPO GMP: What grey market signals ahead of Ventive Hospitality IPO shares listing

Nishant Kumar

Ventive Hospitality IPO, which opened on December 20 and closed on December 24, was oversubscribed 10 times. The grey market premium indicates an optimistic estimated listing price of 711, reflecting a potential 11% increase from the upper price band.

IPO GMP: With the subscription and share allotment of the Ventive Hospitality IPO now complete, the focus shifts to the stock's listing, scheduled for Monday, December 30. The 1,600 crore mainboard IPO opened for subscription on Friday, December 20, and concluded on Tuesday, December 24. The book-built issue, which had a price band of 610 to 643 per share, was overall subscribed 10 times.

Ventive Hospitality IPO was subscribed 9.82 times, receiving bids for 14.17 crore shares against 1.44 crore shares offered. The retail investor's portion was booked 5.94 times, while the non-institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 13.87 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 9.08 times.

What Ventive Hospitality IPO GMP indicate

According to stock market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Ventive Hospitality stock is 68. This indicates investors' optimism about the stock. Considering the upper price band of the issue at 643, the estimated listing price of the stock is 711, a premium of nearly 11 per cent.

About Ventive Hospitality

The company focuses on luxury offerings across business and leisure segments. "All of our hospitality assets are operated by or franchised from global operators, including Marriott, Hilton, Minor and Atmosphere," it said in its RHP.

The company's revenue from operations for FY22 stood at 2,291.70 million, which rose to 4,308.13 million in FY23 and 4,779.80 million in FY24. For the six months ended 30 September of the current financial year, the company's revenue from operations was 3,727.78 million.

Total comprehensive income for FY22, FY23 and FY24 came at 297 million, 1,312.02 million and 1,666.82 million, respectively. However, for the six months ended 30 September of the current financial year, the company suffered a loss of 348.66 million due to recent acquisitions.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

