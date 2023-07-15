IPO GMP: What Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO GMP, Netweb Technologies IPO GMP signal2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 02:56 PM IST
IPO GMP: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today is ₹16 whereas Netweb Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹338, say market observers
IPO GMP: Two initial public offering (IPOs) — Utkarsh Small Finance IPO and Netweb Technologies IPO — will be watched closely in upcoming week. Bidding for Utkarsh Small Finance ended on Friday last week and the main board IPO received strong response from investors. On the other hand, bidding for the Netweb Technologies IPO will begin on Monday next week and it will remain open for bidders till Wednesday next week. According to market observers, grey market is bullish on both the public issues as shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank and Netweb Technologies are available at a very strong premium.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×