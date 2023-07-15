Netweb Technologies IPO GMP today

Shares of Netweb Technologies Ltd have made strong debut in unlisted stock market ahead of its subscription opening date. Netweb Technologies IPO subscription is opening on Monday and its shares are available at a premium of ₹338 in grey market today, say market observers. They said that Netweb Technologies IPO grey market today is ₹338, which means grey market is expecting that Netweb Technologies IPO listing price would be around ₹838 ( ₹500 + ₹338), which is around 67 per cent higher from Netweb Technologies IPO price band of ₹475 to ₹500 per equity share. So, grey market is highly bullish on the upcoming IPO. The mainboard IPO is expected to attract strong response by investors, signals grey market.