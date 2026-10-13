IPO GMP: Zetwerk vs HD Fire Protect vs Fusion CX vs Bonfiglioli vs Tonbo? Check grey market premium winner

India’s primary market is set for a busy week, with six IPOs opening between 13 October and 15 October. HD Fire Protect has already launched its public issue, with the issue fully subscribed in less than two hours. Fusion CX will open on 14 October, while Zetwerk Manufacturing Business, Tonbo Imaging India, Bonfiglioli Transmissions and Sahajanand Medical Technologies are scheduled to hit the market on 15 October.

Tonbo Imaging IPO is the clear winner in the grey market, with a GMP of ₹425, indicating an estimated listing premium of 60.71%. HD Fire Protect follows with a 31.37% premium, while Bonfiglioli Transmissions commands a 26.45% premium.

Fusion CX is the weakest performer, with a GMP of ₹19 and an estimated listing premium of 6.57%, the lowest among the six IPOs.

Here is a look at the IPO GMP trends:

HD Fire Protect IPO GMP today HD Fire Protect IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +85. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of HD Fire Protect share price was indicated at ₹356 apiece, which is 31.37% higher than the IPO price of ₹271.

In the past seven sessions, the IPO GMP has shown a consistent pattern, with fluctuations confined to ₹5 and a GMP range of ₹23. The present IPO GMP is at ₹85, reflecting a stable sentiment in the grey market. According to experts, the current GMP suggests an anticipated listing price of approximately ₹356, compared with the IPO issue price of ₹271.

HD Fire Protect IPO opened on 13 October and closes on 15 October, with a price band of ₹258– ₹271 per share. The ₹678– ₹712.13 crore issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.63 crore shares by promoters Harish Narshi Dharamshi and Kusum Harish Dharamshi. The company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Fusion CX IPO GMP today Fusion CX IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +19. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Fusion CX share price was indicated at ₹308 apiece, which is 6.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹308.

In the past five sessions, the trend of the IPO GMP has shown a downward shift, falling from ₹55 to ₹19, a drop of ₹36. About 75% of these sessions showed a decline, suggesting weaker grey market sentiment relative to prior activity. The most recent GMP suggests that experts estimate a listing price of approximately ₹308.

The ₹702 crore Fusion CX IPO opens on 14 October and closes on 16 October. The AI-powered customer experience solutions provider has fixed the price band at ₹275– ₹289 per share. The issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹500 crore and an OFS of ₹202 crore by existing shareholders.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO GMP today Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +155. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Bonfiglioli Transmissions share price was indicated at ₹741 apiece, which is 26.45% higher than the IPO price of ₹586.

In the past four sessions, the IPO GMP has fluctuated by ₹38, moving between levels without establishing a clear trend. The most recent GMP is ₹155, indicating shifting expectations in the grey market. Based on the GMP, market experts currently estimate the listing price to be around ₹741.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions will launch its ₹2,534 crore IPO at ₹558– ₹586 per share, entirely through an OFS by promoter Bonfiglioli S.p.A.

Tonbo Imaging IPO GMP today Tonbo Imaging IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +425. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tonbo Imaging share price was indicated at ₹1,125 apiece, which is 60.71% higher than the IPO price of ₹700.

In the past three sessions, the IPO GMP has fluctuated within a ₹155 range, shifting among levels without forming a clear trend. The most recent GMP is ₹425, indicating evolving expectations in the grey market. As per experts, the estimated listing price based on the GMP is now approximately ₹1,125.

Tonbo Imaging India, a defence electronics maker, has set a price band of ₹665– ₹700 for its ₹852 crore IPO, which is also entirely an OFS.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO GMP today Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +42. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sahajanand Medical Technologies share price was indicated at ₹386 apiece, which is 10.17% higher than the IPO price of ₹344.

In the past three sessions, the IPO GMP has shown little variation, with an overall change restricted to ₹-5 and a GMP fluctuation of ₹5. The present IPO GMP is ₹35, reflecting a fairly stable sentiment in the grey market. According to analysts, the estimated listing price is approximately ₹379 based on the most recent GMP.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies, a cardiac stent manufacturer, will offer shares at ₹327– ₹344 apiece through its ₹475 crore OFS.

Zetwerk Manufacturing Business IPO GMP today Zetwerk IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +18. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Zetwerk share price was indicated at ₹169 apiece, which is 10.60% higher than the IPO price of ₹151.

Over the past three sessions, the IPO GMP has been fairly consistent, with its overall fluctuation confined to ₹-14 and a GMP span of ₹14. The present IPO GMP is ₹16, suggesting a stable sentiment in the grey market. According to experts, the projected listing price based on the latest GMP is roughly ₹167, in comparison to the IPO issue price of ₹151.

Zetwerk Manufacturing Business leads with a ₹5,012 crore issue, priced at ₹143– ₹151 per share, comprising a ₹2,830 crore fresh issue and an OFS of 14.45 crore shares. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for debt repayment, acquisitions and general corporate purposes.