IPO GMPs: Adroit Industries IPO, Swastika Infra IPO to Elevate Campuses IPO | What grey market hints ahead of opening?

The primary market is set for a busy session on Wednesday, 23 September, with four IPOs — ArMee Infotech, Swastika Infra, Adroit Industries and Elevate Campuses — opening for subscription that day. All four issues will remain open for three days and close on 25 September, giving investors a packed IPO calendar to track.

Together, the four companies are looking to raise around ₹2,700 crore through their respective public issues, with Elevate Campuses accounting for the bulk of the fundraising at ₹2,100 crore. ArMee Infotech plans to raise ₹300 crore, while Swastika Infra and Adroit Industries are targeting around ₹161 crore and ₹151 crore, respectively.

Among the four, Elevate Campuses has the largest issue, with its price band fixed at ₹343–362 per share. ArMee Infotech has set a price band of ₹350–375, while Swastika Infra and Adroit Industries have fixed their bands at ₹175–185 and ₹126–134, respectively.

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Let's take a look at grey market premium (GMP) trends ahead of opening:

Adroit Industries IPO GMP today Adroit Industries IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +26. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Adroit Industries share price was indicated at ₹160 apiece, which is 19.40% higher than the IPO price of ₹134.

In the past five sessions, the IPO GMP has shown a consistent pattern, with its fluctuations confined to ₹-11 and a GMP span of ₹11. The present IPO GMP is ₹26, reflecting fairly stable sentiment in the grey market, according to analysts.

Elevate Campuses IPO GMP today Elevate Campuses IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +10. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Elevate Campuses share price was indicated at ₹372 apiece, which is 2.76% higher than the IPO price of ₹362.

In the past five sessions, the IPO GMP has shown considerable stability, with fluctuations confined to ₹-5 and a GMP variation of ₹6. The present IPO GMP is at ₹10, suggesting a consistent sentiment in the grey market. According to analysts, the latest GMP indicates that the projected listing price will be approximately ₹372, contrasted with the IPO issue price of ₹362.

Swastika Infra IPO GMP today Swastika Infra IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +3. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Swastika Infra IPO share price was indicated at ₹188 apiece, which is 1.62% higher than the IPO price of ₹185.

In the past five sessions, the IPO GMP has been quite stable, with total fluctuations limited to ₹2 and a GMP range of ₹5. The present IPO GMP is at ₹3, suggesting that grey market sentiment remains relatively consistent, according to analysts.

ArMee Infotech IPO GMP today ArMee Infotech IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +12. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ArMee Infotech share price was indicated at ₹387 apiece, which is 3.20% higher than the IPO price of ₹375.

In the past four sessions, the IPO GMP has been consistent, with total fluctuations of ₹11 and a GMP range of ₹11. The present IPO GMP is at ₹12, suggesting a fairly stable grey market outlook, as per experts.

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