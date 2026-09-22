IPO GMPs: Adroit Industries IPO, Swastika Infra IPO to Elevate Campuses IPO | What grey market hints ahead of opening?

The primary market is set for a busy session on Wednesday, 23 September, with four IPOs — ArMee Infotech, Swastika Infra, Adroit Industries and Elevate Campuses — opening for subscription that day. All four issues will remain open for three days and close on 25 September, giving investors a packed IPO calendar to track.

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Together, the four companies are looking to raise around ₹2,700 crore through their respective public issues, with Elevate Campuses accounting for the bulk of the fundraising at ₹2,100 crore. ArMee Infotech plans to raise ₹300 crore, while Swastika Infra and Adroit Industries are targeting around ₹161 crore and ₹151 crore, respectively.

Among the four, Elevate Campuses has the largest issue, with its price band fixed at ₹343–362 per share. ArMee Infotech has set a price band of ₹350–375, while Swastika Infra and Adroit Industries have fixed their bands at ₹175–185 and ₹126–134, respectively.

Also Read | NSE IPO allotment today: Check status online by using PAN number

Let's take a look at grey market premium (GMP) trends ahead of opening:

Adroit Industries IPO GMP today Adroit Industries IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +26. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Adroit Industries share price was indicated at ₹160 apiece, which is 19.40% higher than the IPO price of ₹134.

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In the past five sessions, the IPO GMP has shown a consistent pattern, with its fluctuations confined to ₹-11 and a GMP span of ₹11. The present IPO GMP is ₹26, reflecting fairly stable sentiment in the grey market, according to analysts.

Elevate Campuses IPO GMP today Elevate Campuses IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +10. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Elevate Campuses share price was indicated at ₹372 apiece, which is 2.76% higher than the IPO price of ₹362.

In the past five sessions, the IPO GMP has shown considerable stability, with fluctuations confined to ₹-5 and a GMP variation of ₹6. The present IPO GMP is at ₹10, suggesting a consistent sentiment in the grey market. According to analysts, the latest GMP indicates that the projected listing price will be approximately ₹372, contrasted with the IPO issue price of ₹362.

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Swastika Infra IPO GMP today Swastika Infra IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +3. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Swastika Infra IPO share price was indicated at ₹188 apiece, which is 1.62% higher than the IPO price of ₹185.

In the past five sessions, the IPO GMP has been quite stable, with total fluctuations limited to ₹2 and a GMP range of ₹5. The present IPO GMP is at ₹3, suggesting that grey market sentiment remains relatively consistent, according to analysts.

ArMee Infotech IPO GMP today ArMee Infotech IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +12. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ArMee Infotech share price was indicated at ₹387 apiece, which is 3.20% higher than the IPO price of ₹375.

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In the past four sessions, the IPO GMP has been consistent, with total fluctuations of ₹11 and a GMP range of ₹11. The present IPO GMP is at ₹12, suggesting a fairly stable grey market outlook, as per experts.

Also Read | NSE IPO allotment today: Check status online by using PAN number

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.