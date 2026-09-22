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IPO GMPs: Adroit Industries IPO, Swastika Infra IPO to Elevate Campuses IPO | What grey market hints ahead of opening?

On September 23, the primary market launches four IPOs—ArMee Infotech, Swastika Infra, Adroit Industries, and Elevate Campuses—seeking 2,700 crore over three days. Elevate Campuses aims for 2,100 crore, with varying price bands from 126 to 375 per share.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated22 Sep 2026, 03:39 PM IST
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On September 23, the primary market launches four IPOs—ArMee Infotech, Swastika Infra, Adroit Industries, and Elevate Campuses
On September 23, the primary market launches four IPOs—ArMee Infotech, Swastika Infra, Adroit Industries, and Elevate Campuses(Photo: AI generated )
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The primary market is set for a busy session on Wednesday, 23 September, with four IPOs — ArMee Infotech, Swastika Infra, Adroit Industries and Elevate Campuses — opening for subscription that day. All four issues will remain open for three days and close on 25 September, giving investors a packed IPO calendar to track.

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Together, the four companies are looking to raise around 2,700 crore through their respective public issues, with Elevate Campuses accounting for the bulk of the fundraising at 2,100 crore. ArMee Infotech plans to raise 300 crore, while Swastika Infra and Adroit Industries are targeting around 161 crore and 151 crore, respectively.

Among the four, Elevate Campuses has the largest issue, with its price band fixed at 343–362 per share. ArMee Infotech has set a price band of 350–375, while Swastika Infra and Adroit Industries have fixed their bands at 175–185 and 126–134, respectively.

Also Read | NSE IPO allotment today: Check status online by using PAN number

Let's take a look at grey market premium (GMP) trends ahead of opening:

Adroit Industries IPO GMP today

Adroit Industries IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +26. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Adroit Industries share price was indicated at 160 apiece, which is 19.40% higher than the IPO price of 134.

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In the past five sessions, the IPO GMP has shown a consistent pattern, with its fluctuations confined to -11 and a GMP span of 11. The present IPO GMP is 26, reflecting fairly stable sentiment in the grey market, according to analysts.

Elevate Campuses IPO GMP today

Elevate Campuses IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +10. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Elevate Campuses share price was indicated at 372 apiece, which is 2.76% higher than the IPO price of 362.

In the past five sessions, the IPO GMP has shown considerable stability, with fluctuations confined to -5 and a GMP variation of 6. The present IPO GMP is at 10, suggesting a consistent sentiment in the grey market. According to analysts, the latest GMP indicates that the projected listing price will be approximately 372, contrasted with the IPO issue price of 362.

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Also Read | IPO alert: Elevate Campuses’ growth pitch faces a debt test

Swastika Infra IPO GMP today

Swastika Infra IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +3. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Swastika Infra IPO share price was indicated at 188 apiece, which is 1.62% higher than the IPO price of 185.

In the past five sessions, the IPO GMP has been quite stable, with total fluctuations limited to 2 and a GMP range of 5. The present IPO GMP is at 3, suggesting that grey market sentiment remains relatively consistent, according to analysts.

ArMee Infotech IPO GMP today

ArMee Infotech IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +12. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ArMee Infotech share price was indicated at 387 apiece, which is 3.20% higher than the IPO price of 375.

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In the past four sessions, the IPO GMP has been consistent, with total fluctuations of 11 and a GMP range of 11. The present IPO GMP is at 12, suggesting a fairly stable grey market outlook, as per experts.

Also Read | NSE IPO allotment today: Check status online by using PAN number

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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