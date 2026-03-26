IPO GMPs: Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO vs Powerica IPO vs Sai Parenteral's IPO - what grey market hints ahead of Day 3

Three mainboard IPOs—Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd, Powerica Ltd, and Sai Parenterals Ltd—are set to close for subscription on March 27, with mixed investor response so far.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) IPO has seen relatively better traction, garnering 1.47 times subscription by the second day of bidding. Demand was largely driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose portion was subscribed 5.24 times. However, participation from institutional and retail investors remained moderate, with the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment subscribed 78% and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion at 56%.

In contrast, Powerica IPO has witnessed muted demand, with the issue subscribed just 3% overall on Day 2. The retail segment showed marginal interest at 4%, while the NII category remained largely subdued at 1%, indicating cautious investor sentiment toward the offering.

Meanwhile, Sai Parenterals IPO has seen a modest response, achieving 41% subscription by the second day. The NII category was fully subscribed at 1.01 times, while QIBs showed moderate interest at 60%. Retail participation, however, remained weak, with only 5% subscription.

Overall, the mixed subscription trends reflect selective investor participation in the primary market amid prevailing volatility and cautious sentiment.

Let's take a look at the grey market premium (GMP) trends for the upcoming IPOs:

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) IPO GMP today Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO GMP is ₹6. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar shares is indicated as ₹218 apiece, which is 2.83% higher than the IPO price of ₹212.

According to the grey market activities from the last 14 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹7, as per experts.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO will include solely new equity shares, with no element for offloading existing shares.

Known for its "Aeroplane" brand of basmati rice, the company plans to utilize the net funds raised from this offering to fulfill its working capital requirements and for general corporate activities.

Powerica IPO GMP today Powerica IPO GMP is ₹1. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Powerica shares is indicated as ₹396 apiece, which is 0.25% higher than the IPO price of ₹395.

According to the grey market activities from the past 10 sessions, the present GMP ( ₹1) is indicating a trend towards a decline. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum stands at ₹13, as noted by experts.

Powerica IPO consists of a new share issuance totaling ₹700 crore, in addition to a promoters' offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹300 crore, as stated in the red herring prospectus (RHP).

The OFS amount has been decreased from ₹700 crore earlier, leading to a combined IPO size of ₹1,000 crore, down from the ₹1,400 crore that was originally suggested in the draft documents filed in August 2025.

Sai Parenteral's IPO GMP today Sai Parenteral's IPO GMP today is ₹0, which means shares are trading at their issue price of ₹392 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the grey market activities from the past 10 sessions, the current IPO GMP trend shows no significant changes. Experts anticipate that this trend will continue until the listing day.

The initial public offering consists of a fresh issue of as much as ₹285 crore and a divestment of approximately 32 lakh equity shares.

The capital generated from the IPO will support the company's forthcoming growth phase, particularly in advancing its global formulations sector and boosting its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization capabilities for both injectable products and oral solid dosage forms, according to Anil KK, Chairman & Managing Director of SAI Parenteral's Ltd.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.