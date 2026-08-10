IPO GMPs: Behari Lal Engineering IPO vs Shiprocket IPO vs Milky Mist IPO — what grey market hints ahead of opening

The Indian IPO market is set for a busy week, with several companies gearing up to launch their public issues across sectors ranging from dairy and engineering to e-commerce. Among the key offerings lined up are the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO, Behari Lal Engineering IPO, and Shiprocket IPO.

With three issues opening over the next few days, investors will be closely tracking their price bands, issue sizes, and fresh-issue and OFS components.

Let's take a look at the issue details and grey market premium (GMP) trends for the upcoming IPOs:

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP today Milky Mist IPO GMP today is +26. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Milky Mist Dairy Food share was ₹166 apiece, which is 18.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹140.

Based on grey market activity over the past six sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting a positive outlook for the listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP varied from a minimum of ₹0.00 to a maximum of ₹27, as noted by experts.

Dairy products maker Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd has fixed the price band for its ₹1,553 crore IPO at ₹133-140 per share. The public issue will open for subscription on 11 August and close on 13 August, while the anchor investor bidding will take place on 10 August.

The Milky Mist IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹1,428 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of shares worth up to ₹125 crore. The company had initially planned to raise ₹2,035 crore through its maiden IPO, according to its draft papers.

At the fixed price band, Milky Mist is expected to command a post-issue market capitalisation of around ₹10,310 crore to ₹10,778 crore. The IPO comes after the company raised ₹482 crore in a pre-IPO funding round in May from Jongsong Investments Pte Ltd, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings.

Also Read | Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP, other key details in 10 points

Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP today Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP today is +25. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Behari Lal Engineering share was ₹310 apiece, which is 8.77% higher than the IPO price of ₹285.

Based on grey market activity over the past five sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting a strong listing is anticipated. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹30, according to experts.

Engineering castings and alloy steel products manufacturer Behari Lal Engineering has fixed a price band of ₹271-285 per share for its ₹302 crore IPO. The Behari Lal Engineering IPO will open on 12 August and remain open until 14 August, with anchor investor bidding scheduled for 11 August.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is valued at around ₹302 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹93 crore worth of equity shares and an OFS of up to 73.20 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders.

Shiprocket IPO GMP today Shiprocket IPO GMP today is +23.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Shiprocket share was ₹120.5 apiece, which is 24.23% higher than the IPO price of ₹97.

Following the grey market performance over the past five sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting a positive listing outcome. Experts report that during this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹14.00 and ₹23.50.

Temasek-backed e-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket Ltd has fixed a price band of ₹92-97 per share for its ₹1,617.5 crore IPO. The Shiprocket IPO will open for subscription on 12 August and close on 14 August, with the anchor book opening on 11 August.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹885.50 crore and an OFS component of up to ₹732 crore. Existing shareholders, including Lightrock, Tribe Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, Agility International Investment, Gautam Kapoor, Saahil Goel and Vishesh Khurana, will sell shares through the OFS.

Shiprocket has reduced the size of its IPO from the ₹2,342.3 crore proposed in its updated draft red herring prospectus filed in December 2025.