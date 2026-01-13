IPO GMPs: Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP vs Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP — What grey market premium signals about listing pop

The year 2026 appears to have begun on a positive note for the primary market, with Bharat Coking Coal and Amagi Media Labs IPOs. The Bharat Coking Coal IPO, which concludes today, seems to have captured investors' interest as they queued for the inaugural mainboard listing of 2026 and the first public offering from a company in the vital sector. In contrast, the Amagi Media Labs IPO seems to be experiencing a sluggish start today.

The Bharat Coking Coal IPO is entirely an offer for sale by Coal India, which owns a 100% stake in the company. The funds raised from the BCCL IPO, totalling ₹1,071 crore at the maximum price of ₹23, will be directed to Coal India.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO price band has been set between ₹21 and ₹23 per share, and the lot size for the BCCL IPO is 600 equity shares, with additional purchases in increments of 600 equity shares thereafter.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment will be determined on Wednesday, January 14, and the company will start processing refunds on Thursday, January 15. Simultaneously, the shares will be deposited into the demat accounts of successful applicants on the same day as the refunds. The share price of Bharat Coking Coal is expected to debut on BSE and NSE on Friday, January 16.

Amagi Media Labs IPO consist of fresh issuance of shares worth ₹816 crore, in addition to an offer for sale of 2.7 crore shares estimated at ₹972.6 crore, calculated using the upper price band from current shareholders. Consequently, the overall value of the issue reaches ₹1,788.6 crore.

Amagi Media Labs' IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹343-361 per share. Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment will be determined on Monday, January 19. Refunds are set to be processed on Tuesday, January 20, and the shares will be deposited into the demat accounts of allottees on that same day, after the refunds have been initiated. The shares of Amagi Media Labs are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, January 21.

Let's take a look at the grey market premium trends:

Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP today is ₹10.7. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Bharat Coking Coal is indicated at ₹33.7 apiece, which is 46.52% higher than the IPO price of ₹23.

Following the analysis of the last 11 sessions of grey market activities, the present GMP ( ₹10.7) indicates a trend towards the downside. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹9.25, whereas the highest stands at ₹16.25.

Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP today Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP today is ₹20. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Amagi Media Lab is indicated at ₹381 apiece, which is 5.54% higher than the IPO price of ₹361.

Considering the grey market activities from the last seven sessions, the present GMP ( ₹20) indicates a downward trend. Experts say the lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, with the highest reaching ₹43.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.