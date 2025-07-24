IPO GMPs: Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO vs IndiQube Spaces IPO vs GNG Electronics IPO — What grey market hints at?

This week is lively with IPO activities, as GNG Electronics IPO, Indiqube Spaces IPO, and Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO have already entered the Indian stock market, while Shanti Gold International IPO is scheduled to enter the primary market tomorrow, Friday, July 25. The GNG Electronics IPO and Indiqube Spaces IPO have both achieved full subscriptions on their second day, whereas Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO has not yet reached that milestone on its first day.

Mohit Gulati, the CIO and managing partner of ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, said that in comparing the GNG Electronics, Indiqube Spaces, and Brigade Hotel Ventures IPOs, retail investors face a challenging decision amid shifting Indian macroeconomic conditions.

Although GNG Electronics shows initial subscription strength, its stretched valuations and working capital concerns raise red flags. Indiqube Spaces presents a high-growth narrative in flexible workspaces but remains loss-making with limited retail allocation, increasing its risk profile. Brigade Hotel Ventures, backed by stable hospitality assets, offers relative defensiveness though the sector is cyclical and currently under pressure.

Gulati believes that given ongoing inflationary pressures, slowing economic growth, and reduced market depth, the risk-reward ratio for subscribing to these IPOs has worsened significantly. The current environment does not favor aggressive investments in highly valued or early-stage issues.

“While the broader Indian IPO market shows resilience and a strong pipeline, retail investors should exercise caution and prefer a selective, wait-and-watch approach until macro conditions stabilize and liquidity improves. Ultimately, none of these IPOs stand out as a clear winner for retail subscription under prevailing market dynamics,” advised Mohit Gulati.

Let's take a look at the grey market premium trends:

IPO GMPs IndiQube Spaces IPO GMP today IndiQube Spaces IPO grey market premium is +14. This indicates IndiQube Spaces share price is trading at a premium of ₹14 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IndiQube Spaces IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of IndiQube Spaces share price is indicated at ₹251 apiece, which is 5.91% higher than the IPO price of ₹237.

Analysing the grey market activities from the last eight sessions, the current GMP ( ₹14) indicates a trend towards decline. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, and the highest is ₹40, as per insights from investorgain.com experts.

GNG Electronics IPO GMP today GNG Electronics IPO grey market premium is +100. This indicates GNG Electronics share price is trading at a premium of ₹100 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the GNG Electronics IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of GNG Electronics shares is ₹337 apiece, which is 42.19% higher than the IPO price of ₹237.

Following the last seven sessions of grey market activities, the current IPO GMP is showing an upward trend, indicating a robust listing anticipated. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹71.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹105, as per insights from investorgain.com experts.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO GMP today Brigade Hotel IPO GMP is +8. This indicates Brigade Hotel Ventures share price is trading at a premium of ₹8 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the Brigade Hotel IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Brigade Hotel Ventures share price is indicated at ₹98 apiece, which is 8.89% higher than the IPO price of ₹90.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last seven sessions, the current GMP ( ₹8) indicates a trend toward declining values. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest stands at ₹17, as per experts from investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.