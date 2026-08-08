IPO GMPs: Dhoot Transmission, Molbio Diagnostics, Shiprocket, Behari Lal Engg to Milky Mist — What grey market signals

IPO GMPs: Five mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) — Dhoot Transmission IPO, Molbio Diagnostics IPO, Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO, Shiprocket IPO, and Behari Lal Engineering IPO — are set to hit the Indian primary market next week. Of these five upcoming IPOs, the Dhoot Transmission and Molbio Diagnostics IPOs will open on 10 August 2026, i.e., on Monday. Among the next three main upcoming IPOs, the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO will open on 11th August 2026, while the remaining two, the Shiprocket IPO and Behari Lal Engineering IPO, will open on 12 August 2026, i.e. on Wednesday. Meanwhile, shares of these companies are available in the grey market well before the opening of these upcoming IPOs, signalling a premium of up to 28%.

Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP The company management has offered Dhoot Transmission shares at an upper price band of ₹871 per equity share. The public issue will open on 10 August 2026 and remain open until 12 August 2026.

According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹247 in the grey market today. This means the Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today is ₹247, and the grey market expects the Dhoot Transmission IPO listing price to be around ₹1118. In other words, the grey market hints that an applicant who turns out to be a lucky allottee can also expect up to a 28% return on one's money.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP today The company's management has offered Molbio Diagnostics shares in the upper price band of ₹807 per equity share. The public issue will open on 10 August 2026 and remain open until 12 August 2026.

According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹180 in the grey market today. This means the Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP today is ₹180, and the grey market expects the Molbio Diagnostics IPO listing price to be around ₹987. In other words, the grey market hints that an applicant who turns out to be a lucky allottee can also expect up to a 22% return on one's money.

Milky Mist IPO GMP The company's management has offered Milky Mist Dairy Food shares in the upper price band of ₹140 per equity share. The public issue will open on 11 August 2026 and remain open until 13 August 2026.

According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market today. This means the Milky Mist IPO GMP today is ₹24, and the grey market expects the Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO listing price to be around ₹164. In other words, the grey market hints that an applicant who turns out to be a lucky allottee can also expect up to a 17% return on one's money.

Shiprocket IPO GMP The company's management has offered Shiprocket shares in the upper price band of ₹97 per equity share. The public issue will open on 12 August 2026 and remain open until 14 August 2026.

According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹14 in the grey market today. This means the Shiprocket IPO GMP today is ₹14, and the grey market expects the Shiprocket IPO listing price to be around ₹111. In other words, the grey market hints that an applicant who turns out to be a lucky allottee can also expect up to a 14% return on one's money.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP The company's management has offered Behari Lal Engineering shares at the upper end of the price band of ₹285 per equity share. The public issue will open on 12 August 2026 and remain open until 14 August 2026.

According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹31 in the grey market today. This means the Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹31, and the grey market expects the Behari Lal Engineering IPO listing price to be around ₹316. In other words, the grey market hints that an applicant who turns out to be a lucky allottee can also expect up to a 11% return on one's money.

Conclusion The grey market is signalling a positive debut for all five mainboard IPOs, which is going to open next week. However, the Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP is signalling the highest 28% listing premium, followed by Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP (22% listing premium), Milky Mist IPO GMP (17% listing premium), Shiprocket IPO GMP (14% listing premium), and Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP (11% listing premium).

However, it should be noted that the grey market premium (GMP) is not an ideal indicator of the likelihood of a successful IPO. This is because the grey market has no connection to the company's balance sheet. So, one should review the balance sheets of these companies before making any investment decision regarding these upcoming IPOs.