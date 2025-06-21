IPO GMPs: Globe Civil Projects IPO vs Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO vs Kalpataru IPO - What GMP signals?

The primary market is set to remain active next week, with a flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs) lined up on Dalal Street. A total of five mainboard IPOs are scheduled to open for public subscription over two days — June 24 and June 25.

Among the upcoming IPOs next week, Globe Civil Projects IPO, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO, and Kalpataru IPO will open on Tuesday, June 24. Meanwhile, HDB Financial Services IPO and Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO will be launched on Wednesday, June 25.

Collectively, these five companies aim to raise over ₹15,600 crore through their primary issues. The largest of the lot is the HDB Financial Services IPO worth ₹12,500 crore.

EPC player Globe Civil Projects seeks to raise ₹119 crore, while real estate firm Kalpataru is targeting ₹1,590 crore. Industrial and medical gases manufacturer Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases plans to garner ₹852.53 crore via its maiden public offering.

As the IPOs gear up to hit the market, here’s a look at the prevailing trends in the grey market premiums (GMP) for each of these issues.

Globe Civil Projects IPO GMP Globe Civil Projects shares are showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market with a decent grey market premium. According to stock market experts, Globe Civil Projects IPO GMP today is ₹13 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Globe Civil Projects shares are trading higher by ₹13 from their issue price.

Globe Civil Projects IPO GMP signals that the stock is trading at ₹84 apiece in the grey market, a premium of 18.31% to their issue price of ₹71 per share.

The public issue will open for subscription on June 24, and will close on June 26. Globe Civil Projects IPO price band is set at ₹67 to ₹71 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹119 crore from the book-building issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 1.68 crore equity shares.

Ellenbarrie IPO GMP Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO price band is fixed at ₹380 to ₹400 per share. The company aims to raise ₹852.53 crore from the issue which is a combination of fresh issue of 1 equity crore shares aggregating to ₹400 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 1.13 crore shares worth ₹452.53 crore.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share, according to market observers. This indicates that Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases shares are trading at par with their issue price, without any premium or discount, in the grey market.

Kalpataru IPO GMP Kalpataru IPO will also be launched on June 24 with a target to raise ₹1,590 crore from the primary market. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 3.84 crore equity shares. Kalpataru IPO price band is set at ₹387 to ₹414 per share.

Kalpataru IPO GMP today is ₹11 per share, said market experts. This indicates that Kalpataru shares were trading at ₹425 apiece in the grey market, a premium of 2.66% to its IPO price of ₹414 per share.