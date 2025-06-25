IPO GMPs: Globe Civil Projects IPO vs HDB Financial Services IPO vs Kalpataru IPO: What grey market signals?

This week features five new IPOs including HDB Financial Services and Sambhv Steel Tubes, reflecting strong investor interest. Market sentiment remains optimistic due to favorable conditions, with expectations for robust performance in the primary market for FY26.

Published25 Jun 2025, 05:13 PM IST
Stock market today: The IPO landscape is buzzing this week with five new offerings, including the HDB Financial Services IPO, Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO, Globe Civil Projects IPO, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO, and Kalpataru IPO, which have all entered the primary market, though the subscription rates are creeping up slowly. This wave comes after a steady rise in investor interest, underscoring the persistent appetite for new equity offerings.

Market sentiment is largely optimistic, according to experts, fueled by improving macroeconomic indicators, favourable liquidity conditions, and increasing involvement from both institutional and retail investors. The robust performance of recent IPOs continues to enhance confidence and generate broader interest in the primary market.

Industry experts believe that IPOs provide investors with a wide range of opportunities across various sectors, further reinforcing the strength and dynamism of India’s capital markets. As the pipeline for fundraising becomes more robust, they expect that the primary market could exceed expectations for the first half of FY26.

 

Let's take a look at the grey market premium trends:

HDB Financial Services IPO GMP today is +60. This indicates HDB Financial Services share price was trading at a premium of 60 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of HDB Financial Services share price is indicated at 800 apiece, which is 8.11% higher than the IPO price of 740.

According to the recent 13 sessions of grey market activities, the IPO GMP is currently trending upward, indicating a potentially strong listing. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, whereas the maximum GMP reaches 104.50, as per experts from investorgain.com.

HDB Financial Services IPO
Globe Civil Projects IPO GMP today is +12. This indicates Globe Civil Projects share price was trading at a premium of 12 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Globe Civil Projects share price is indicated at 83 apiece, which is 16.90% higher than the IPO price of 71.

According to the grey market activities from the past 11 sessions, today's IPO GMP is on the rise, indicating a promising listing. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, while the maximum reaches 15, as per insights from investorgain.com experts.

Globe Civil Projects IPO
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO GMP today is +24. This indicates Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases share price was trading at a premium of 24 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases share price is indicated at 424 apiece, which is 6% higher than the IPO price of 400.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last 13 sessions, today's IPO GMP is rising and a strong listing is anticipated. The minimum GMP noted is 0.00, while the maximum GMP reaches 26, as per experts from investorgain.com.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO

Kalpataru IPO GMP today is +9. This indicates Kalpataru share price was trading at a premium of 9 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kalpataru share price is indicated at 423 apiece, which is 2.17% higher than the IPO price of 414.

Taking into account the grey market activities over the past 13 sessions, the IPO GMP is currently showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at 11, as per the insights from experts at investorgain.com.

Kalpataru IPO
Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO GMP today is +10. This indicates Sambhv Steel Tubes share price was trading at a premium of 10 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sambhv Steel Tubes share price is indicated at 92 apiece, which is 12.20% higher than the IPO price of 82.

Analysing the grey market activities over the last 13 sessions, the current IPO GMP is on an upward trajectory, indicating a potential strong listing. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, while the maximum GMP reaches 11, as per insights from investorgain.com experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

