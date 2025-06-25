IPO GMPs: Globe Civil Projects IPO vs HDB Financial Services IPO vs Kalpataru IPO: What grey market signals?

Stock market today: The IPO landscape is buzzing this week with five new offerings, including the HDB Financial Services IPO, Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO, Globe Civil Projects IPO, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO, and Kalpataru IPO, which have all entered the primary market, though the subscription rates are creeping up slowly. This wave comes after a steady rise in investor interest, underscoring the persistent appetite for new equity offerings.

Market sentiment is largely optimistic, according to experts, fueled by improving macroeconomic indicators, favourable liquidity conditions, and increasing involvement from both institutional and retail investors. The robust performance of recent IPOs continues to enhance confidence and generate broader interest in the primary market.

Industry experts believe that IPOs provide investors with a wide range of opportunities across various sectors, further reinforcing the strength and dynamism of India’s capital markets. As the pipeline for fundraising becomes more robust, they expect that the primary market could exceed expectations for the first half of FY26.

Let's take a look at the grey market premium trends: HDB Financial Services IPO GMP today is +60. This indicates HDB Financial Services share price was trading at a premium of ₹60 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of HDB Financial Services share price is indicated at ₹800 apiece, which is 8.11% higher than the IPO price of ₹740.

According to the recent 13 sessions of grey market activities, the IPO GMP is currently trending upward, indicating a potentially strong listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP reaches ₹104.50, as per experts from investorgain.com.

HDB Financial Services IPO

Globe Civil Projects IPO GMP today is +12. This indicates Globe Civil Projects share price was trading at a premium of ₹12 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Globe Civil Projects share price is indicated at ₹83 apiece, which is 16.90% higher than the IPO price of ₹71.

According to the grey market activities from the past 11 sessions, today's IPO GMP is on the rise, indicating a promising listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum reaches ₹15, as per insights from investorgain.com experts.

Globe Civil Projects IPO

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO GMP today is +24. This indicates Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases share price was trading at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases share price is indicated at ₹424 apiece, which is 6% higher than the IPO price of ₹400.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last 13 sessions, today's IPO GMP is rising and a strong listing is anticipated. The minimum GMP noted is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP reaches ₹26, as per experts from investorgain.com.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO

Kalpataru IPO GMP today is +9. This indicates Kalpataru share price was trading at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kalpataru share price is indicated at ₹423 apiece, which is 2.17% higher than the IPO price of ₹414.

Taking into account the grey market activities over the past 13 sessions, the IPO GMP is currently showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹11, as per the insights from experts at investorgain.com.

Kalpataru IPO

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO GMP today is +10. This indicates Sambhv Steel Tubes share price was trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sambhv Steel Tubes share price is indicated at ₹92 apiece, which is 12.20% higher than the IPO price of ₹82.

Analysing the grey market activities over the last 13 sessions, the current IPO GMP is on an upward trajectory, indicating a potential strong listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP reaches ₹11, as per insights from investorgain.com experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO