IPO GMPs: Hy-Tech Engineers IPO, Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO to Lumino Industries IPO | What grey market signals?

Three IPOs — Hy-Tech Engineers IPO, Skyways Air Services IPO and Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO — are set to close for subscription today, 27 August, after a three-day bidding process. All three public issues have been fully subscribed and will move towards the allotment stage, with share allotment expected to be finalised on Friday, 28 August.

Meanwhile, the Annu Projects IPO, which opened on 25 August, has crossed the halfway mark in terms of subscription. The Lumino Industries IPO, which opened for bidding today, has also received a strong initial response and sailed past the halfway mark.

Let's take a look at the issue details and grey market premium (GMP) trends:

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP today Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +44. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Hy-Tech Engineers share price was indicated at ₹97 apiece, which is 83.02% higher than the IPO price of ₹53.

According to grey market trends observed over the past nine sessions, the GMP for the IPO is rising today, suggesting a positive outlook for its listing. Throughout this period, experts noted that the GMP fluctuated between ₹5 and ₹44.

The Hy-Tech Engineers IPO closes today, 27 August. The hydraulic fittings manufacturer has set a price band of ₹50– ₹53 per equity share.

According to its RHP, the Maharashtra-based company has revised its IPO structure, reducing the fresh issue size to ₹60 crore from ₹70 crore proposed earlier. At the same time, the OFS component has been increased to nearly 1.43 crore shares from 1.19 crore shares.

At 1:33 IST, Hy-Tech Engineers IPO subscription status was 138.45 times, as per BSE data.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP today Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +287. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Symbiotec Pharmalab share price was indicated at ₹1,275 apiece, which is 29.05% higher than the IPO price of ₹988.

According to grey market trends observed over the past nine sessions, the present GMP of ₹287 suggests a pessimistic sentiment. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹220 and ₹410, according to specialists.

The Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO also opened on 24 August and will close for bidding today. The pharma and biotech company has fixed the price band at ₹938– ₹988 per equity share.

The issue includes a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹150 crore and an OFS aggregating to ₹1,607 crore. Symbiotec Pharmalab raised ₹526 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public issue.

At 1:33 IST, Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO subscription status was 19.16 times, as per BSE data.

Skyways Air IPO GMP today Skyways Air IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +46. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Skyways Air share price was indicated at ₹184 apiece, which is 33.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹138.

According to grey market trends from the past 15 sessions, the IPO's GMP is showing an upward trend today, suggesting anticipation of a robust listing. Throughout this period, the GMP fluctuated between ₹19 and ₹50, according to analysts.

The Skyways Air Services IPO opened for subscription on 24 August and closes today. The air freight forwarding and logistics company's IPO price band has been fixed at ₹131– ₹138 per share.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of up to 2.89 crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.33 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. Ahead of the IPO, the company raised ₹174.5 crore from anchor investors.

At 1:33 IST, Skyways Air IPO subscription status was 19.68 times, as per BSE data.

Annu Projects IPO GMP today Annu Projects IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +4. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Annu Projects share price was indicated at ₹103 apiece, which is 4.04% higher than the IPO price of ₹99.

According to grey market trends observed over the past eight sessions, the IPO's GMP is showing an upward trend today, suggesting a strong listing is anticipated. During this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹4, according to experts.

The Annu Projects IPO, which opened for subscription on 25 August, will close on 28 August. The EPC company's IPO price band is fixed at ₹94– ₹99 per share.

The public issue consists entirely of a fresh issue of 1,76,83,000 equity shares, each having a face value of ₹10.

At 1:30 IST, Annu Projects IPO subscription status was 58%, as per BSE data.

Lumino Industries IPO GMP today Lumino Industries IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +55. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Lumino Industries share price was indicated at ₹137 apiece, which is 67.07% higher than the IPO price of ₹82.

According to recent grey market activity over the past week, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting optimism for a robust listing. During this timeframe, experts noted that the GMP fluctuated between ₹46 and ₹55.

The ₹700 crore Lumino Industries IPO opened for subscription today, 27 August, and will remain open until 31 August. The Lumino Industries IPO price band has been fixed at ₹78– ₹82 per share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to ₹200 crore by the promoters.

At 1:27 IST, Lumino Industries IPO subscription status was 87%, as per BSE data.