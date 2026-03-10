IPO GMPs: Innovision IPO vs Rajputana Stainless IPO - what grey market signals

Despite the IPO market being quite active, the excitement appears to be lacking. The initial public offerings that are being launched are receiving very low subscription rates, and the grey market also seems to be underwhelming. Rajputana Stainless IPO and Innovision IPO are the two major IPOs currently available, both finding it difficult to navigate the landscape amid rising geopolitical tensions and surging crude oil prices. The Rajputana Stainless IPO is attempting to stabilize on its second day, while the Innovision IPO is facing challenges right from its first day of bidding.

Analysts suggest that the recent figures for IPO subscriptions indicate both market instability and fundamental challenges in the process companies use to go public. When 60-70% of a public offering consists of shares being sold by existing shareholders, no new growth capital is being invested; it serves as a cash-out for early backers rather than a mechanism for generating value for new investors.

Further, experts note that participation from retail investors has significantly declined, which is understandable. In times of market volatility, less confident investors tend to withdraw, reducing the motivation to seek out investment opportunities.

Let's take a look at the grey market premium (GMP) trends for the upcoming IPOs:

Innovision IPO GMP today Innovision IPO GMP today is ₹0, which means shares are trading at their issue price of ₹548 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Innovision IPO of the Haryana-based firm consists of a new issue of ₹255 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 12.38 lakh equity shares, with a maximum valuation of ₹68 crore from its promoters.

The Innovision IPO price band has been set between ₹521 and ₹548 per share, positioning the company's valuation at nearly ₹1,300 crore at the upper price point.

Randeep Hundal and Uday Pal Singh are the shareholders selling their equity in the OFS. The proceeds from the new issuance will be used for repaying debt, addressing the company's working capital requirements, and for various corporate initiatives.

The company specializes in providing workforce services, which include manned security solutions, full facility management, and management of recruitment and payroll.

Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP today Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP today is +1.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rajputana Stainless shares is indicated as ₹123.5 apiece, which is 1.23% higher than the IPO price of ₹122.

Based on the grey market trends seen over the past 11 sessions, the current IPO GMP is indicating a positive trend and is expected to achieve a strong listing. The lowest GMP observed is ₹0.00, whereas the highest GMP reported is ₹2.50, according to experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Rajputana Stainless IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹116 to ₹122 per equity share of the face value of ₹10.

Rajputana Stainless IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to 1.46 crore equity shares, along with an offer-for-sale of as many as 62.5 lakh shares from promoter Shankarlal Deepchand Mehta. This brings the total amount to be raised to ₹255 crore at the upper limit of the price spectrum.

The funds generated from the new issue will be allocated to establishing a manufacturing facility in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, broadening the product range, decreasing debt, and addressing general corporate expenses.