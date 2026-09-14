IPO GMPs: Kanohar Electricals IPO vs Glass Wall IPO vs Prasol Chemicals IPO | What grey market hints about listing pop?

Kanohar Electricals IPO, Glass Wall Systems IPO, and Prasol Chemicals IPO are set to list on Wednesday, 16 September, with investors checking their allotments and awaiting the refund and share credit process ahead of the market debut.

The BSE and NSE will remain closed on Monday, 14 September, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026. Trading in the Indian stock market will resume on Tuesday, 15 September. Consequently, the IPO refund and credit of shares for all three issues are expected to take place on Tuesday.

The three IPOs witnessed varying levels of investor demand during the bidding period. Kanohar Electricals IPO was subscribed 90.59 times on the final day, while Glass Wall Systems IPO received bids for 81.65 times the shares on offer.

Meanwhile, Prasol Chemicals IPO was subscribed 3.30 times by the close of bidding on the final day.

With the refund and share credit process scheduled ahead of the listing, investors will now turn their attention to the expected listing price and listing gains for Kanohar Electricals, Glass Wall Systems and Prasol Chemicals.

Let's take a look at grey market premium (GMP) trends on Ganesh Chaturthi today:

Kanohar Electricals IPO GMP today Kanohar Electricals IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +241. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kanohar Electricals share price was indicated at ₹873 apiece, which is 38.13% higher than the IPO price of ₹632.

Based on grey market activity over the past 15 sessions, the GMP of the IPO is rising today, suggesting a positive outlook for its listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between a low of ₹0.00 and a high of ₹241, according to expert analysis.

Kanohar Electricals IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹300 crore worth of equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.2 crore shares. At the upper end of the price band, the OFS is valued at ₹756 crore and will be offered by promoter K Sons Family Trust.

Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP today Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +182. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Glass Wall Systems share price was indicated at ₹234 apiece, which is 28.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹182.

Based on grey market activity over the past 12 sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting a strong debut. Throughout this period, the GMP fluctuated between ₹20 and ₹66, as noted by experts.

Glass Wall Systems IPO includes a fresh issue of up to ₹60 crore worth of shares, along with an OFS of 2.02 crore equity shares. The shares are being offered by promoters Jawahar Hariram Hemrajani and Eshan Jawahar Hemrajani, as well as by the investor-shareholder India Business Excellence Fund IIA.

Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP today Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is -15. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current discount in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Prasol Chemicals share price was indicated at ₹661 apiece, which is 2.22% lower than the IPO price of ₹676.

Considering the grey market movements over the past 12 sessions, the current IPO GMP is showing a downward trend, suggesting a likely discounted listing. Experts noted that during this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between a low of ₹-15.00 and a peak of ₹165.

Prasol Chemicals IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹80 crore and an OFS component of shares valued at up to ₹420 crore. The OFS will be undertaken by the selling shareholders.

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