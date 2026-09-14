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IPO GMPs: Kanohar Electricals IPO vs Glass Wall IPO vs Prasol Chemicals IPO | What grey market hints about listing pop?

Kanohar Electricals, Glass Wall Systems, and Prasol Chemicals IPOs are set to list on 16 September. Investor demand varied, with Kanohar oversubscribed 90.59 times. Grey market premiums suggest positive outlooks for Kanohar and Glass Wall, while Prasol shows a discounted listing.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published14 Sep 2026, 11:03 AM IST
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IPO GMPs: Kanohar Electricals IPO, Glass Wall Systems IPO, and Prasol Chemicals IPO are set to list on Wednesday, 16 September
IPO GMPs: Kanohar Electricals IPO, Glass Wall Systems IPO, and Prasol Chemicals IPO are set to list on Wednesday, 16 September(Photo: AI generated )
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Kanohar Electricals IPO, Glass Wall Systems IPO, and Prasol Chemicals IPO are set to list on Wednesday, 16 September, with investors checking their allotments and awaiting the refund and share credit process ahead of the market debut.

The BSE and NSE will remain closed on Monday, 14 September, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026. Trading in the Indian stock market will resume on Tuesday, 15 September. Consequently, the IPO refund and credit of shares for all three issues are expected to take place on Tuesday.

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The three IPOs witnessed varying levels of investor demand during the bidding period. Kanohar Electricals IPO was subscribed 90.59 times on the final day, while Glass Wall Systems IPO received bids for 81.65 times the shares on offer.

Meanwhile, Prasol Chemicals IPO was subscribed 3.30 times by the close of bidding on the final day.

With the refund and share credit process scheduled ahead of the listing, investors will now turn their attention to the expected listing price and listing gains for Kanohar Electricals, Glass Wall Systems and Prasol Chemicals.

Also Read | Upcoming IPOs: GMP comparison | NSE to Hero Motors: Grey market winner is?

Let's take a look at grey market premium (GMP) trends on Ganesh Chaturthi today:

Kanohar Electricals IPO GMP today

Kanohar Electricals IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +241. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kanohar Electricals share price was indicated at 873 apiece, which is 38.13% higher than the IPO price of 632.

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Based on grey market activity over the past 15 sessions, the GMP of the IPO is rising today, suggesting a positive outlook for its listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between a low of 0.00 and a high of 241, according to expert analysis.

Kanohar Electricals IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 300 crore worth of equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.2 crore shares. At the upper end of the price band, the OFS is valued at 756 crore and will be offered by promoter K Sons Family Trust.

Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP today

Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +182. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Glass Wall Systems share price was indicated at 234 apiece, which is 28.57% higher than the IPO price of 182.

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Based on grey market activity over the past 12 sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting a strong debut. Throughout this period, the GMP fluctuated between 20 and 66, as noted by experts.

Glass Wall Systems IPO includes a fresh issue of up to 60 crore worth of shares, along with an OFS of 2.02 crore equity shares. The shares are being offered by promoters Jawahar Hariram Hemrajani and Eshan Jawahar Hemrajani, as well as by the investor-shareholder India Business Excellence Fund IIA.

Also Read | NSE IPO: Top 10 selling shareholders earn up to 5,57,700%

Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP today

Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is -15. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current discount in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Prasol Chemicals share price was indicated at 661 apiece, which is 2.22% lower than the IPO price of 676.

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Considering the grey market movements over the past 12 sessions, the current IPO GMP is showing a downward trend, suggesting a likely discounted listing. Experts noted that during this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between a low of -15.00 and a peak of 165.

Prasol Chemicals IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to 80 crore and an OFS component of shares valued at up to 420 crore. The OFS will be undertaken by the selling shareholders.

Also Read | Why is it getting difficult for Tata Sons to stay private?

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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