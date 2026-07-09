IPO GMPs: Kusumgar IPO vs Laser Power IPO; here's what GMP hints

The recent trend in IPO subscriptions reveals a mixed picture: the Laser Power IPO experienced a sluggish start on its first day, whereas the Kusumgar IPO maintained robust investor interest on the second day of bidding.

According to subscription data from the BSE, the two prominent public issues received differing responses across investor categories, highlighting contrasting market sentiments toward these offerings.

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Talking about Kusumgar IPO, Swastika Investmart has recommended subscribing to the issue primarily for listing gains, citing the company's niche position in the defence sector and high entry barriers. However, the brokerage remains cautious on its long-term prospects due to declining revenue, EPS, and RoNW, the likelihood that FY25 earnings were boosted by a one-off order, and the fact that the IPO is a 100% offer-for-sale with no fresh capital infusion.

Speaking about Laser Power IPO, BP Equities and Swastika Investmart have assigned a "Subscribe" rating to the IPO, highlighting the company's improving profitability, healthy ₹3,243 crore order book, planned debt reduction through IPO proceeds, attractive valuations, and favourable long-term growth prospects driven by investments in power transmission, distribution, and smart grid infrastructure.

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Let's take a look at the issue details and grey market premium (GMP) trends for the current and upcoming IPOs:

Laser Power IPO GMP today Laser Power IPO GMP today is +12.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Laser Power share was ₹226.5 apiece, which is 5.84% higher than the IPO price of ₹214.

Based on grey market activity observed over the past six sessions, the current GMP ( ₹12.5) indicates a tendency to decline. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹28, as per expert analysis.

Laser Power IPO aims to raise ₹742 crore, comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹542 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of ₹200 crore by the company's promoters.

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The Laser Power IPO price band has been fixed at ₹203-214 per share. Based on the upper end of the price band, the Kolkata-based company commands an estimated market capitalisation of around ₹3,000 crore.

As part of the OFS in the Laser Power IPO, promoter Deepak Goel will offload up to ₹112.5 crore worth of shares, while Rakhi Goel and Devesh Goel will sell ₹25 crore and ₹62.5 crore worth of shares, respectively.

The company plans to utilise ₹490 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue to reduce debt by prepaying or repaying borrowings. The remaining proceeds will be deployed towards general corporate purposes.

Laser Power & Infra is engaged in manufacturing products for the power transmission and distribution sector and executing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects. Its product portfolio includes power cables, conductors, aluminium wire rods, aerial bunched cables and other transmission-related products, positioning the company to benefit from rising investments in India's power infrastructure.

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Kusumgar IPO GMP today Kusumgar IPO GMP today is +155. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Kusumgar share was ₹574 apiece, which is 36.99% higher than the IPO price of ₹419.

Considering grey market activity over the past eight sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and is anticipated to deliver a robust listing. Experts indicate that the lowest GMP is ₹135.00, with the highest at ₹171.

The Kusumgar IPO is a pure OFS of 10.5 crore equity shares by the company's existing promoters. As the issue does not include a fresh issue of shares, Kusumgar Ltd will not receive any proceeds from the public offer, with the entire amount going to the selling shareholders.

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The Kusumgar IPO price band has been set at ₹398-419 per share, and the public issue will remain open for subscription until 10 July.

Through the Kusumgar IPO, investors will gain exposure to a Mumbai-based manufacturer of engineered fabrics with a diversified presence across high-value industrial applications. Established in 1990, Kusumgar Ltd manufactures woven, coated, and laminated synthetic fabrics for sectors such as aerospace and defence, industrial and automotive, and outdoor and lifestyle. The company has built a specialised product portfolio serving both domestic and international markets.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.