IPO GMPs: Kusumgar IPO vs Laser Power IPO vs SBI Funds Management IPO vs Alpine Texworld IPO - here's what GMP hints

Four public issues are set to keep the IPO market in focus this week as investors track new launches, subscription trends, and allotment updates. While the SBI Funds Management IPO and Alpine Texworld IPO are opening for subscription, investors are also awaiting the Kusumgar IPO allotment and closely monitoring the Laser Power IPO subscription status, making it a busy week for the primary market.

Let's take a look at the issue details and grey market premium (GMP) trends for the current and upcoming IPOs:

Kusumgar IPO GMP today Kusumgar IPO GMP today is +160. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Kusumgar share was ₹579 apiece, which is 38.19% higher than the IPO price of ₹419.

Based on grey market activity over the past 12 sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting a positive outlook for the listing. During this timeframe, experts noted that the GMP fluctuated between ₹135 and ₹171.

The Kusumgar IPO allotment is expected to be finalised today, enabling investors who applied for the public issue to check the Kusumgar IPO allotment status online through the registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.

The Kusumgar IPO, a ₹650 crore Offer for Sale (OFS), did not include any fresh issue of shares, with the entire proceeds going to the existing shareholders selling their stake. The issue was priced in the range of ₹398–419 per equity share.

The Kusumgar IPO opened for subscription on 8 July and closed on 10 July 2026, attracting an overwhelming response from investors. The issue was subscribed 128.85 times overall, driven by robust demand across investor categories. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 284.10 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was booked 165.46 times. The retail investor quota received 26.47 times subscription.

Following the strong subscription, investor sentiment towards the issue remains positive ahead of the company's market debut. Kusumgar shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on 15 July. Investors can now check the Kusumgar IPO allotment status on the registrar's website to find out whether they have been allotted shares.

Laser Power IPO GMP today Laser Power IPO GMP today is +32. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Laser Power share was ₹246 apiece, which is 14.95% higher than the IPO price of ₹214.

Observing the grey market activity over the past 10 sessions, the IPO's GMP is showing an upward trend today, suggesting optimism for a robust listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹36.50, as noted by analysts.

Laser Power IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, 9 July, and will remain open until Monday, 13 July. The company has fixed the Laser Power and Infra IPO price band at ₹205–214 per share, with a lot size of 70 equity shares and bids accepted in multiples of 70 shares thereafter.

Laser Power IPO subscription status on the third bidding day is over 2 times so far.

The IPO includes a new issuance of equity shares totalling ₹542 crore, along with an OFS of ₹200 crore by the company's promoters. IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are serving as the lead managers for the book-running of this issue.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP today SBI Funds Management IPO GMP today is +91. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the SBI Funds Management share was ₹665 apiece, which is 15.85% higher than the IPO price of ₹574.

Considering grey market trends over the past 8 sessions, the current GMP of ₹91 suggests a negative outlook. Throughout this period, the GMP fluctuated between ₹75 and ₹140, according to analysts.

The SBI Funds Management IPO has fixed its price band at ₹545–574 per equity share. The ₹11,692.91 crore IPO is entirely an OFS comprising 20.37 crore equity shares, meaning the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue. Instead, the entire amount raised will go to the selling shareholders — State Bank of India and Amundi India Holding.

Ahead of the public issue, the SBI Funds Management IPO garnered strong institutional interest by raising ₹1,655 crore through a pre-IPO placement. The company allotted 2.88 crore equity shares to 30 marquee institutional investors, reflecting healthy demand ahead of the issue opening.

For retail investors, the minimum application size is 26 equity shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,924 at the upper end of the price band.

The SBI Funds Management IPO will open for subscription on 14 July, and close on 16 July. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on 17 July, while the company's shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on 21 July.

Alpine Texworld IPO GMP today Alpine Texworld IPO GMP today is +2. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Alpine Texworld share was ₹107 apiece, which is 1.90% higher than the IPO price of ₹105.

Alpine Texworld IPO is a book-built issue aggregating ₹126.25 crore, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares. The public issue does not include an OFS. The company has fixed the Alpine Texworld IPO price band at ₹100–105 per share.

For retail investors, the minimum application size is one lot of 142 shares, which translates to a minimum investment of ₹14,910 at the upper end of the price band.

The Alpine Texworld IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on 17 July, while the company's shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on 21 July.

D&A Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar for the Alpine Texworld IPO.