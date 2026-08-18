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IPO GMPs: Lalitha Jewellery IPO, Horizon Industrial Parks IPO to Shankesh Jewellers IPO —what grey market premium hints

Four IPOs are open for subscription, with varying levels of investor interest. Sunshine Pictures and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart see higher demand, while Shankesh Jewellers and Horizon Industrial Parks show more subdued responses as the bidding progresses.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published18 Aug 2026, 03:19 PM IST
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IPO GMPs: Sunshine Pictures and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart see higher demand, while Shankesh Jewellers and Horizon Industrial Parks show more subdued responses as the bidding progresses.
IPO GMPs: Sunshine Pictures and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart see higher demand, while Shankesh Jewellers and Horizon Industrial Parks show more subdued responses as the bidding progresses.
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Four IPOs are currently in the market, offering investors a mix of opportunities across jewellery retail, media and entertainment, and industrial warehousing. Shankesh Jewellers and Sunshine Pictures opened for subscription on Tuesday, 18 August, while Horizon Industrial Parks and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart entered their second day of bidding.

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Subscription trends so far show a clear divergence in investor appetite: Sunshine Pictures and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart are attracting stronger demand, while Shankesh Jewellers and Horizon Industrial Parks have seen a more measured response.

The Shankesh Jewellers IPO, which opened on 18 August and closes on 20 August, was subscribed 25% on Day 1 as of 15:06 IST, according to available BSE data. The Sunshine Pictures IPO, promoted by filmmaker Vipul Shah, also opened on 18 August and will remain open until 20 August. The issue saw strong initial demand, with the IPO subscribed 3.23 times by 15:06 IST on Day 1.

The Horizon Industrial Parks IPO, which opened on 17 August, entered Day 2 of bidding on 18 August. The 2,600-crore issue had received 19% subscription as of 15:09 IST, with bids for 4.78 crore shares against 25.14 crore shares on offer.

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Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO is also in its second of bidding, with the 1,700-crore issue attracting healthy investor interest. It was 69% subscribed on Day 1, led by retail investors at 74%. By Day 2, the issue had moved to full subscription with 2.57 times, according to BSE data, with the 190–201 price band attracting continued interest ahead of the 19 August closing date.

Let's take a look at the issue details and grey market premium (GMP) trends on today:

Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP today

Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP today is +3.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Shankesh Jewellers share price was 96.5 apiece, which is 3.76% higher than the IPO price of 93.

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Based on grey market activity over the past 9 sessions, the existing GMP of 3.5 suggests a pessimistic trend. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated, hitting a low of 0.00 and peaking at 8, as per expert analysis.

Also Read | Shankesh Jewellers IPO opens tomorrow. GMP, price, size, review, other details

Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP today

Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP today is +75. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Sunshine Pictures share price was 435 apiece, which is 20.83% higher than the IPO price of 360.

Considering the grey market performance over the past eight sessions, the GMP for the IPO is rising today, suggesting expectations for a robust listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between 0.00 and 75, as noted by analysts.

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Also Read | Sunshine Pictures IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue booked 2.18x so far. Apply or skip?

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP today

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP today is +1.25. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Horizon Industrial Parks share price was 61.25 apiece, which is 2.08% higher than the IPO price of 60.

According to grey market trends over the past week, the current GMP of 1.25 suggests a pessimistic outlook. Over this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between 0.00 and 4.50, according to analysts.

Also Read | Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Day 2: Here's GMP, review - Apply or not?

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP today

Lalithaa Jewellery IPO GMP today is +33. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Lalithaa Jewellery share price was 234 apiece, which is 16.42% higher than the IPO price of 201.

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Considering grey market movements in the past nine sessions, the IPO's GMP shows an upward trend today, suggesting optimistic expectations for a robust listing. Throughout this period, the GMP fluctuated between a minimum of 0.00 and a maximum of 41, according to expert opinions.

Also Read | Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Day 2: GMP, subscription to review. Apply or not?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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