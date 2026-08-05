IPO GMPs: LEAP India IPO vs Technocraft Ventures IPO vs Dhoot Transmission IPO — what grey market hints ahead of opening

The primary market is set for a busy week, with several mainboard IPOs lined up across sectors, including infrastructure, auto components, and logistics. Technocraft Ventures, LEAP India, and Dhoot Transmission are among the key public issues scheduled to hit Dalal Street over the next few days, offering investors a diverse mix of opportunities.

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Technocraft Ventures IPO will be the first to open, with the public issue scheduled from 7 August to 11 August. The ₹252-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 95.05 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 23.76 lakh shares by promoter Kartikey Constructions. The company has fixed a price band of ₹200-212 per share, while the anchor book will open on 6 August. The company plans to utilise ₹150 crore from the fresh issue proceeds towards working capital requirements, with the balance earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Also opening on 7 August is the LEAP India IPO, with the subscription window remaining open until 11 August. The company has fixed a price band of ₹151-159 per equity share. The ₹2,480-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹480 crore and an OFS of ₹2,000 crore by existing shareholders. The anchor investor portion will open on 6 August. LEAP India plans to use ₹360 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to repay or prepay borrowings, while the remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes. The issue is managed by JM Financial, Avendus Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and UBS Securities India.

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Dhoot Transmission IPO will open for subscription from 10 August to 12 August, with the anchor book opening on 7 August. The company has fixed a price band of ₹829-871 per share for its ₹3,067-crore IPO, comprising a fresh issue of ₹1,400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.91 crore equity shares by Bain Capital-backed BC Asia Investments XV Limited and Mangalam Capital Private Ltd.

Let's take a look at the issue details and grey market premium (GMP) trends for the upcoming IPOs:

LEAP India IPO GMP today LEAP India IPO GMP today is +3. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the LEAP India share was ₹162 apiece, which is 1.89% higher than the IPO price of ₹159.

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Considering the grey market activity over the past four sessions, the trend in today’s IPO GMP appears to be declining and is likely to continue to drop. Throughout this period, the GMP fluctuated between ₹3 and ₹8, according to experts.

Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP today Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP today is +10. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Technocraft Ventures share was ₹222 apiece, which is 4.72% higher than the IPO price of ₹212.

Following the grey market activity observed over the past six sessions, today's IPO's GMP is rising, suggesting positive expectations for a robust listing. Throughout this timeframe, experts noted that the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹10.

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Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today is +253. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Dhoot Transmission share was ₹1,124 apiece, which is 29.05% higher than the IPO price of ₹871.

Following grey market activity over the past three sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting optimistic expectations for a solid listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹146.00 and ₹253, as noted by experts.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.