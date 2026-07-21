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IPO GMPs: Lohia Corp IPO vs Indo-MIM IPO vs Xtranet Technologies IPO — what grey market signals about upcoming IPOs

ctivity in the primary market is increasing as three IPOs launch on July 23—Lohia Corp, Indo-MIM, and Xtranet Technologies—all with set price bands. Positive grey market trends indicate strong anticipated listings, reflecting investor enthusiasm amid geopolitical tensions.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published21 Jul 2026, 10:52 AM IST
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IPO GMPs: Lohia Corp IPO vs Indo-MIM IPO vs Xtranet Technologies IPO — what grey market signals about upcoming IPOs
IPO GMPs: Lohia Corp IPO vs Indo-MIM IPO vs Xtranet Technologies IPO — what grey market signals about upcoming IPOs
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Despite persistent global uncertainty and heightened geopolitical tensions, activity in the primary market is picking up once again. Three IPOs — Lohia Corp IPO, Indo-MIM IPO and Xtranet Technologies IPO — are set to open for public subscription on 23 July, keeping investors busy amid a revival in new listings.

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Industrial machinery manufacturer Lohia Corp Ltd has fixed the price band at 404-425 per equity share for its 1,102-crore IPO, which will open for subscription on 23 July and close on 27 July. The anchor investor bidding is scheduled for 22 July.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.59 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, meaning the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at around 4,500 crore.

Also Read | Millworks Tech shares hit the upper circuit after listing at a 90% premium

Precision engineering components manufacturer Indo-MIM Ltd has fixed a price band of 461-485 per share for its 3,812-crore IPO. The Bengaluru-based company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of around 6.83 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, including Green Meadows Investments Ltd, Anuradha Koduri and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

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At the upper price band, Indo-MIM is expected to command a market capitalisation of nearly 24,000 crore, while the total issue size is estimated at 3,812 crore.

Xtranet Technologies, an IT services and digital solutions provider, is bringing a 170-crore IPO, comprising only a fresh issue with no OFS component.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds for debt repayment, purchase of systems and hardware, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2002, Xtranet Technologies provides end-to-end technology solutions spanning enterprise applications, digital transformation services, managed services and proprietary software platforms, catering to a wide range of enterprise customers.

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Let's take a look at the issue details and grey market premium (GMP) trends for the upcoming IPOs:

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Indo-MIM IPO GMP today

Indo-MIM IPO GMP today is +195. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Indo-MIM share was 680 apiece, which is 40.21% higher than the IPO price of 485.

According to recent grey market trends observed over the past four sessions, the IPO's Grey Market Premium (GMP) is rising today, suggesting a positive outlook for the listing. During this period, the GMP has ranged from 168 to 213, according to experts.

Also Read | Indo-MIM IPO: Price band set at ₹461-485 per share; check details

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP today

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP today is +26. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Xtranet Technologies share was 153 apiece, which is 20.47% higher than the IPO price of 127.

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According to recent grey market activity over the past five sessions, the IPO's GMP is showing an upward trend today, suggesting anticipation for a robust listing. Throughout this period, the GMP fluctuated between 25 and 26, according to expert opinions.

Also Read | Xtranet Technologies IPO price band set at ₹120 to ₹127

Lohia Corp IPO GMP today

Lohia Corp IPO GMP today is +56. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Lohia Corp share was 481 apiece, which is 13.18% higher than the IPO price of 425.

According to recent grey market activity over the past four sessions, the GMP for the IPO is showing an upward trend today, which suggests a strong listing is anticipated. During this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between 0.00 and 56, as noted by experts.

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Also Read | Lohia Corp IPO: Price band set at ₹404-425 per share; check details

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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