IPO GMPs: Lumino Industries IPO, Annu Projects IPO, ESDS Software IPO to Priority Jewels IPO | What grey market signals?

Several mainboard IPOs are currently open for subscription, offering investors an opportunity to participate in companies across infrastructure, engineering, cloud technology and jewellery. Annu Projects IPO, Lumino Industries IPO, ESDS Software Solution IPO, and Priority Jewels IPO are open for bidding, with their subscription periods closing between 28 August and 1 September.

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The Annu Projects IPO date of subscription began on Tuesday, 25 August, and the issue will close on Friday, 28 August. The Annu Projects IPO price band has been fixed at ₹94– ₹99 per equity share with a face value of ₹10.

The Lumino Industries IPO date of subscription opened on Thursday, 27 August, and will close on Monday, 31 August. The Lumino Industries IPO price band has been fixed at ₹78– ₹82 per equity share with a face value of ₹5.

The ESDS Software Solution IPO date of subscription is Friday, 28 August, with the public issue scheduled to close on Tuesday, 1 September. The ESDS Software Solution IPO price band has been fixed at ₹408– ₹429 per equity share with a face value of Re 1.

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Priority Jewels IPO opened for public subscription on 28 August and will close on 1 September. The Priority Jewels IPO price band has been fixed at ₹190– ₹200 per share.

Let's take a look at the issue details and grey market premium (GMP) trends:

Annu Projects IPO GMP today Annu Projects IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +3. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Annu Projects share price was indicated at ₹102 apiece, which is 3.03% higher than the IPO price of ₹99.

Based on an analysis of grey market trends over the past 9 sessions, the current GMP of ₹3 indicates negative sentiment. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹7, according to expert analysis.

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The company aims to raise ₹175.06 crore through a completely fresh issue of 1.76 crore equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, Annu Projects is expected to command a market capitalisation of around ₹648 crore.

The Annu Projects IPO allotment is tentatively scheduled to be finalised on 31 August. Refunds are expected to be initiated on the same day, while shares are likely to be credited to eligible investors' demat accounts on 1 September. The Annu Projects share price is expected to list on the BSE and NSE on 2 September.

Lumino Industries IPO GMP today Lumino Industries IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +56.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Lumino Industries share price was indicated at ₹138.5 apiece, which is 68.90% higher than the IPO price of ₹82.

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According to grey market trends observed over the past eight sessions, the IPO's GMP is on an upward trajectory today, suggesting that a strong listing is anticipated. Throughout this timeframe, experts noted that the GMP varied from a minimum of ₹46 to a maximum of ₹56.50.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue worth ₹500 crore along with an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹200 crore by promoters Devendra Goel and Jay Goel.

The Lumino Industries IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on 1 September, with refunds initiated on the same day. Shares are likely to be credited to allottees' demat accounts on 2 September, while the Lumino Industries share price is expected to list on the BSE and NSE on 3 September.

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Also Read | Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP today What grey market premium signals?

ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP today ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +310. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ESDS Software Solution share price was indicated at ₹739 apiece, which is 72.26% higher than the IPO price of ₹429.

Given the grey-market trends observed over the past four sessions, the current GMP of ₹310 suggests negative sentiment. Throughout this period, the GMP fluctuated between ₹275 and ₹365, according to analysts.

The Nashik-based cloud infrastructure and software solutions provider has increased its IPO size to ₹720 crore, compared with the ₹600 crore proposed earlier in its DRHP filed in March 2025. SEBI approved the company's draft offer document in December 2025.

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The ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment is tentatively scheduled for 2 September. Refunds are expected to begin on 3 September, with shares likely to be credited to eligible investors' demat accounts on the same day. The ESDS Software Solution share price is expected to list on the BSE and NSE on 4 September.

Priority Jewels IPO GMP today Priority Jewels IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +37. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Priority Jewels share price was indicated at ₹237 apiece, which is 18.50% higher than the IPO price of ₹200.

According to recent grey market activity over the past six sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting anticipation of a robust listing. During this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹37, according to experts.

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The public issue comprises a fresh issue of up to 45.75 lakh equity shares. At the lower end of the price band, the issue size is estimated at ₹86.93 crore, rising to ₹91.50 crore at the upper end.

Priority Jewels' shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and the NSE on 4 September.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.