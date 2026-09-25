IPO GMPs: Orient Cables IPO to German Green Steel IPO | What grey market hints on Day 1?

The primary market is witnessing a busy spell, with four IPOs opening for public subscription on 25 September across the real estate, steel, networking and digital commerce sectors. Together, the issues are looking to raise around ₹1,776 crore. The IPOs will remain open for subscription until 29 September, making it a packed week for primary-market activity.

On Day 1, the German Green Steel and Power IPO was subscribed 1.23 times so far, while the Orient Cables IPO saw subscription of 1.49 times. The Runwal Enterprises IPO was subscribed 25%, whereas the AceVector IPO received bids for 12% of the shares on offer.

Let's take a look at grey market premium (GMP) trends on Day 1:

Orient Cables IPO GMP today Orient Cables IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +70. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Orient Cables share price was indicated at ₹342 apiece, which is 25.74% higher than the IPO price of ₹272.

In the past four sessions, the IPO GMP has increased from ₹34 to ₹70, a total rise of ₹36. Approximately 67% of the sessions saw upward movement, suggesting a positive shift in grey market sentiment, according to experts.

Orient Cables (India) has set a ₹258– ₹272 per-share price band for its upcoming ₹552-crore IPO.

The networking cables and passive networking equipment manufacturer plans to raise ₹320 crore through a fresh issue of shares, while existing shareholders will offload shares worth up to ₹232 crore through an offer for sale (OFS).

German Green Steel IPO GMP today German Green Steel IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +31.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of German Green Steel share price was indicated at ₹170.5 apiece, which is 22.66% higher than the IPO price of ₹139.

In the past four sessions, the IPO GMP has stayed quite consistent, with fluctuations confined to ₹16 and a GMP span of ₹16. The present IPO GMP is ₹31, suggesting fairly stable sentiment in the grey market, according to experts.

The Gujarat-based iron and steel manufacturer plans to raise funds to expand its production capacity and invest in renewable power projects.

The company has fixed a price band of ₹132– ₹139 per share for its IPO, which will close on 29 September.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹290 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10 lakh equity shares, valued at up to ₹13.9 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Acevector IPO GMP today Acevector IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +3. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Acevector share price was indicated at ₹35 apiece, which is 9.38% higher than the IPO price of ₹32.

In the past two sessions, the IPO GMP has stayed quite consistent, with the total fluctuation confined to Re 1 and a GMP range of Re 1. The present IPO GMP is ₹3, reflecting fairly stable grey-market sentiment, according to experts.

SoftBank-backed digital commerce ecosystem AceVector Ltd has fixed a price band of ₹30– ₹32 per equity share for its upcoming ₹420-crore IPO.

The public issue includes a fresh issue of ₹287 crore, while existing shareholders will offload 4.16 crore shares worth ₹133 crore through an offer for sale (OFS).

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to have a total issue size of around ₹420 crore.

Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP today Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Runwal Enterprises share price was indicated at ₹310 apiece, which is 1.64% higher than the IPO price of ₹305.

In the past four sessions, the IPO GMP has remained fairly constant, fluctuating by only ₹13 within a GMP range of ₹32. The current IPO GMP is at ₹5, suggesting that grey market sentiment remains stable, according to experts.

Real estate developer Runwal Enterprises is set to enter the primary market with its ₹500-crore IPO.

The company has fixed a price band of ₹290– ₹305 per equity share, according to a public announcement.

The IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹500 crore. The Mumbai-based developer has scaled down the issue size from its earlier plan to raise ₹1,000 crore through a fresh issue.