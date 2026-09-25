Subscribe

IPO GMPs: Orient Cables IPO to German Green Steel IPO | What grey market hints on Day 1?

Four IPOs are set to open for public subscription on 25 September, seeking to raise 1,776 crore. The IPOs span real estate, steel, networking, and digital commerce, closing on 29 September. Subscriptions on Day 1 show varied interest across sectors.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published25 Sep 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
IPO GMPs: The primary market is bustling with four IPOs opened for public subscription on 25 September, aiming to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,776 crore.
IPO GMPs: The primary market is bustling with four IPOs opened for public subscription on 25 September, aiming to raise ₹1,776 crore.(Photo: AI generated )
AI Quick Read

The primary market is witnessing a busy spell, with four IPOs opening for public subscription on 25 September across the real estate, steel, networking and digital commerce sectors. Together, the issues are looking to raise around 1,776 crore. The IPOs will remain open for subscription until 29 September, making it a packed week for primary-market activity.

Advertisement

On Day 1, the German Green Steel and Power IPO was subscribed 1.23 times so far, while the Orient Cables IPO saw subscription of 1.49 times. The Runwal Enterprises IPO was subscribed 25%, whereas the AceVector IPO received bids for 12% of the shares on offer.

Let's take a look at grey market premium (GMP) trends on Day 1:

Orient Cables IPO GMP today

Orient Cables IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +70. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Orient Cables share price was indicated at 342 apiece, which is 25.74% higher than the IPO price of 272.

In the past four sessions, the IPO GMP has increased from 34 to 70, a total rise of 36. Approximately 67% of the sessions saw upward movement, suggesting a positive shift in grey market sentiment, according to experts.

Advertisement

Orient Cables (India) has set a 258– 272 per-share price band for its upcoming 552-crore IPO.

The networking cables and passive networking equipment manufacturer plans to raise 320 crore through a fresh issue of shares, while existing shareholders will offload shares worth up to 232 crore through an offer for sale (OFS).

Also Read | ESDS Software hits 5% lower circuit after Q1 results; up 310% from IPO price

German Green Steel IPO GMP today

German Green Steel IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +31.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of German Green Steel share price was indicated at 170.5 apiece, which is 22.66% higher than the IPO price of 139.

In the past four sessions, the IPO GMP has stayed quite consistent, with fluctuations confined to 16 and a GMP span of 16. The present IPO GMP is 31, suggesting fairly stable sentiment in the grey market, according to experts.

Advertisement

The Gujarat-based iron and steel manufacturer plans to raise funds to expand its production capacity and invest in renewable power projects.

The company has fixed a price band of 132– 139 per share for its IPO, which will close on 29 September.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to 290 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10 lakh equity shares, valued at up to 13.9 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Acevector IPO GMP today

Acevector IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +3. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Acevector share price was indicated at 35 apiece, which is 9.38% higher than the IPO price of 32.

Advertisement

In the past two sessions, the IPO GMP has stayed quite consistent, with the total fluctuation confined to Re 1 and a GMP range of Re 1. The present IPO GMP is 3, reflecting fairly stable grey-market sentiment, according to experts.

SoftBank-backed digital commerce ecosystem AceVector Ltd has fixed a price band of 30– 32 per equity share for its upcoming 420-crore IPO.

The public issue includes a fresh issue of 287 crore, while existing shareholders will offload 4.16 crore shares worth 133 crore through an offer for sale (OFS).

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to have a total issue size of around 420 crore.

Also Read | Runwal Enterprises IPO to Acevector IPO | What grey market hints ahead of debut?

Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP today

Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Runwal Enterprises share price was indicated at 310 apiece, which is 1.64% higher than the IPO price of 305.

Advertisement

In the past four sessions, the IPO GMP has remained fairly constant, fluctuating by only 13 within a GMP range of 32. The current IPO GMP is at 5, suggesting that grey market sentiment remains stable, according to experts.

Real estate developer Runwal Enterprises is set to enter the primary market with its 500-crore IPO.

The company has fixed a price band of 290– 305 per equity share, according to a public announcement.

The IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares worth up to 500 crore. The Mumbai-based developer has scaled down the issue size from its earlier plan to raise 1,000 crore through a fresh issue.

Also Read | NSE share price jumps post IPO debut, time to buy National Stock Exchange? TP

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

Real EstateGrey Market PremiumIPOIPOsIPO SubscriptionIPO ListingStock MarketIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOIPO GMPs: Orient Cables IPO to German Green Steel IPO | What grey market hints on Day 1?
Advertisement
Read Next Story