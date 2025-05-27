IPO GMPs: Prostarm Info Systems IPO vs Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO vs Leela Hotels IPO - what grey market premium signal?

Prostarm Info Systems IPO has entered the same subscription race as the Leela Hotels IPO and the Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO. Investors appear to be showing considerable interest in the Prostarm Info Systems IPO, as it was fully subscribed just a few hours after it opened despite high volatility in the stock market. Meanwhile, the Leela Hotels IPO and the Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO continue to face challenges in making it through the second day of bidding.

As IPOs make a comeback, market analysts suggest that this resurgence signifies a return of investor confidence, supported by healthy macroeconomic indicators and solid performance in the secondary market. Significant engagement from large institutions and positive grey market premiums suggest that retail and HNI investors are engaged in these new offerings. If this pattern persists, we might be on the verge of experiencing one of the strongest quarters for primary markets in recent history.

Let's take a look at the grey market premium trends:

IPO GMPs Prostarm Info Systems IPO GMP today is +25. This indicates Prostarm Info Systems share price is trading at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Prostarm Info Systems share price is indicated at ₹130 apiece, which is 23.81% higher than the IPO price of ₹105.

According to the activities observed in the grey market over the last eight sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending upwards, indicating a robust listing expectation. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹25, as stated by experts at investorgain.com.

Leela Hotels IPO GMP today is +12. This indicates Leela Hotels share price is trading at a premium of ₹12 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Leela Hotels share price is indicated at ₹447 apiece, which is 2.76% higher than the IPO price of ₹435.

According to the grey market activities from the past 11 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to list strongly. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹20, as per experts from investorgain.com.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO GMP today is +10. This indicates Aegis Vopak Terminals share price is trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Aegis Vopak Terminals' share price was indicated at ₹245 apiece, which is 4.26% higher than the IPO price of ₹235.

According to the trends observed in the last eight sessions of grey market activities, the current IPO GMP is on an upward trajectory and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹15, as per the specialists at investorgain.com.

IPO details Prostarm Info Systems IPO consists of a new issuance of 1.6 crore equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10, conducted via the book-building method.

Prostarm Info Systems plans to allocate ₹72.50 crore of the total funds raised from the IPO for financing the company's capital necessities, ₹17.95 crore for debt repayment, and the remainder will be directed towards pursuing inorganic growth through unannounced acquisitions and other strategic efforts, as well as for general corporate activities.

Schloss Bangalore Ltd, which runs Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts, is launching an IPO valued at ₹3,500 crore, consisting of a fresh equity share issuance worth ₹2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹1,000 crore from the promoter Project Ballet Bangalore Holdings (DIFC) Pvt Ltd.

Backed by Brookfield Asset Management, Schloss Bangalore intends to use the funds from the fresh issue to pay off loans taken by the company and its subsidiaries along with general corporate needs.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), as of March 2025, the total borrowings of the company surpassed ₹3,900 crore.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO that consists solely of a new issue of equity shares amounting to ₹2,800 crore, with no component for OFS, as indicated in the RHP. The IPO was initially intended to raise ₹3,500 crore.

Of the proceeds, ₹2,016 crore will be allocated for debt repayment, ₹671.30 crore will go towards financing capital expenditures for acquiring a cryogenic LPG terminal in Mangalore, and the remaining funds will be designated for general corporate needs.