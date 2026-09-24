IPO GMPs: Runwal Enterprises IPO, German Green Steel IPO to Acevector IPO | What grey market hints ahead of opening?

The primary market is set for a busy stretch, with four IPOs scheduled to open for public subscription on 25 September, including companies from real estate, steel, networking, and digital commerce looking to raise a combined ₹1,776 crore. The issues will remain open until 29 September, giving investors a packed week of IPO activity across diverse sectors.

Let's take a look at grey market premium (GMP) trends ahead of opening:

Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP today Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +17. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Runwal Enterprises share price was indicated at ₹322 apiece, which is 5.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹305.

In the past three sessions, the IPO GMP has shown considerable stability, with fluctuations confined to Re -1 and a GMP range of Re 1. The present IPO GMP is at ₹17, reflecting a fairly consistent sentiment in the grey market, as noted by analysts.

Real estate developer Runwal Enterprises Ltd is set to launch its ₹500-crore IPO on 25 September, marking its entry into the primary market.

The company has fixed a price band of ₹290– ₹305 per equity share, according to a public announcement.

The issue comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹500 crore. The Mumbai-based developer has reduced the size of the IPO from its earlier plan of a ₹1,000-crore fresh issue.

German Green Steel IPO GMP today German Green Steel IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +24. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of German Green Steel share price was indicated at ₹163 apiece, which is 17.27% higher than the IPO price of ₹139.

In the past three sessions, the IPO GMP has fluctuated only slightly, with a total change of just ₹9 and a GMP range of ₹9. Presently, the IPO GMP is at ₹24, reflecting a consistent grey market sentiment, as noted by experts.

The Gujarat-based iron and steel manufacturer is looking to raise funds to expand its manufacturing capacity and invest in renewable power.

The company has set a price band of ₹132– ₹139 per share, with the issue closing on 29 September.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹290 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 10 lakh equity shares valued at ₹13.9 crore.

Orient Cables IPO GMP today Orient Cables IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +45. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Orient Cables share price was indicated at ₹317 apiece, which is 16.54% higher than the IPO price of ₹272.

In the past three sessions, the IPO GMP has shown a consistent trend, with fluctuations confined to ₹11 and a GMP span of ₹11. Presently, the IPO GMP is at ₹45, reflecting fairly stable grey-market sentiment, according to analysts.

Orient Cables (India) Ltd has fixed a price band of ₹258– ₹272 per share for its ₹552-crore IPO.

The networking cables and passive networking equipment maker plans to raise ₹320 crore through a fresh issue, while existing shareholders will sell shares worth up to ₹232 crore through an OFS.

Acevector IPO GMP today Acevector IPO GMP is ₹0, which means shares were trading at their issue price of ₹32 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

SoftBank-backed digital commerce ecosystem AceVector Ltd has set a price band of ₹30– ₹32 per equity share for its upcoming ₹420-crore IPO.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹287 crore and an OFS of 4.16 crore shares worth ₹133 crore by existing shareholders. At the upper end of the price band, the total issue size stands at around ₹420 crore.