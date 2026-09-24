IPO GMPs: Runwal Enterprises IPO, German Green Steel IPO to Acevector IPO | What grey market hints ahead of opening?

The primary market is set for a busy stretch, with four IPOs scheduled to open for public subscription on 25 September, including companies from real estate, steel, networking, and digital commerce looking to raise a combined ₹1,776 crore. The issues will remain open until 29 September, giving investors a packed week of IPO activity across diverse sectors.

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Let's take a look at grey market premium (GMP) trends ahead of opening:

Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP today Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +17. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Runwal Enterprises share price was indicated at ₹322 apiece, which is 5.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹305.

In the past three sessions, the IPO GMP has shown considerable stability, with fluctuations confined to Re -1 and a GMP range of Re 1. The present IPO GMP is at ₹17, reflecting a fairly consistent sentiment in the grey market, as noted by analysts.

Real estate developer Runwal Enterprises Ltd is set to launch its ₹500-crore IPO on 25 September, marking its entry into the primary market.

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The company has fixed a price band of ₹290– ₹305 per equity share, according to a public announcement.

The issue comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹500 crore. The Mumbai-based developer has reduced the size of the IPO from its earlier plan of a ₹1,000-crore fresh issue.

German Green Steel IPO GMP today German Green Steel IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +24. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of German Green Steel share price was indicated at ₹163 apiece, which is 17.27% higher than the IPO price of ₹139.

In the past three sessions, the IPO GMP has fluctuated only slightly, with a total change of just ₹9 and a GMP range of ₹9. Presently, the IPO GMP is at ₹24, reflecting a consistent grey market sentiment, as noted by experts.

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The Gujarat-based iron and steel manufacturer is looking to raise funds to expand its manufacturing capacity and invest in renewable power.

The company has set a price band of ₹132– ₹139 per share, with the issue closing on 29 September.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹290 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 10 lakh equity shares valued at ₹13.9 crore.

Orient Cables IPO GMP today Orient Cables IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +45. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Orient Cables share price was indicated at ₹317 apiece, which is 16.54% higher than the IPO price of ₹272.

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In the past three sessions, the IPO GMP has shown a consistent trend, with fluctuations confined to ₹11 and a GMP span of ₹11. Presently, the IPO GMP is at ₹45, reflecting fairly stable grey-market sentiment, according to analysts.

Orient Cables (India) Ltd has fixed a price band of ₹258– ₹272 per share for its ₹552-crore IPO.

The networking cables and passive networking equipment maker plans to raise ₹320 crore through a fresh issue, while existing shareholders will sell shares worth up to ₹232 crore through an OFS.

Acevector IPO GMP today Acevector IPO GMP is ₹0, which means shares were trading at their issue price of ₹32 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

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SoftBank-backed digital commerce ecosystem AceVector Ltd has set a price band of ₹30– ₹32 per equity share for its upcoming ₹420-crore IPO.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹287 crore and an OFS of 4.16 crore shares worth ₹133 crore by existing shareholders. At the upper end of the price band, the total issue size stands at around ₹420 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.