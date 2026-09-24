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IPO GMPs: Runwal Enterprises IPO, German Green Steel IPO to Acevector IPO | What grey market hints ahead of opening?

The primary market is bustling with four IPOs opening for public subscription on 25 September, aiming to raise 1,776 crore. Grey market premiums indicate positive trends for Runwal Enterprises, German Green Steel, and Orient Cables, while Acevector IPO shows no premium.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published24 Sep 2026, 12:45 PM IST
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IPO GMPs: The primary market is bustling with four IPOs opening for public subscription on 25 September, aiming to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,776 crore.
IPO GMPs: The primary market is bustling with four IPOs opening for public subscription on 25 September, aiming to raise ₹1,776 crore.(Photo: AI generated )
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The primary market is set for a busy stretch, with four IPOs scheduled to open for public subscription on 25 September, including companies from real estate, steel, networking, and digital commerce looking to raise a combined 1,776 crore. The issues will remain open until 29 September, giving investors a packed week of IPO activity across diverse sectors.

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Let's take a look at grey market premium (GMP) trends ahead of opening:

Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP today

Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +17. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Runwal Enterprises share price was indicated at 322 apiece, which is 5.57% higher than the IPO price of 305.

In the past three sessions, the IPO GMP has shown considerable stability, with fluctuations confined to Re -1 and a GMP range of Re 1. The present IPO GMP is at 17, reflecting a fairly consistent sentiment in the grey market, as noted by analysts.

Real estate developer Runwal Enterprises Ltd is set to launch its 500-crore IPO on 25 September, marking its entry into the primary market.

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The company has fixed a price band of 290– 305 per equity share, according to a public announcement.

The issue comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares worth up to 500 crore. The Mumbai-based developer has reduced the size of the IPO from its earlier plan of a 1,000-crore fresh issue.

Also Read | NSE IPO: NPS pension trust leads as top non-anchor QIB

German Green Steel IPO GMP today

German Green Steel IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +24. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of German Green Steel share price was indicated at 163 apiece, which is 17.27% higher than the IPO price of 139.

In the past three sessions, the IPO GMP has fluctuated only slightly, with a total change of just 9 and a GMP range of 9. Presently, the IPO GMP is at 24, reflecting a consistent grey market sentiment, as noted by experts.

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The Gujarat-based iron and steel manufacturer is looking to raise funds to expand its manufacturing capacity and invest in renewable power.

The company has set a price band of 132– 139 per share, with the issue closing on 29 September.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 290 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 10 lakh equity shares valued at 13.9 crore.

Also Read | NSE IPO listing: Share price prediction - Gains or discounted debut at BSE?

Orient Cables IPO GMP today

Orient Cables IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +45. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Orient Cables share price was indicated at 317 apiece, which is 16.54% higher than the IPO price of 272.

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In the past three sessions, the IPO GMP has shown a consistent trend, with fluctuations confined to 11 and a GMP span of 11. Presently, the IPO GMP is at 45, reflecting fairly stable grey-market sentiment, according to analysts.

Orient Cables (India) Ltd has fixed a price band of 258– 272 per share for its 552-crore IPO.

The networking cables and passive networking equipment maker plans to raise 320 crore through a fresh issue, while existing shareholders will sell shares worth up to 232 crore through an OFS.

Acevector IPO GMP today

Acevector IPO GMP is 0, which means shares were trading at their issue price of 32 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

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SoftBank-backed digital commerce ecosystem AceVector Ltd has set a price band of 30– 32 per equity share for its upcoming 420-crore IPO.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 287 crore and an OFS of 4.16 crore shares worth 133 crore by existing shareholders. At the upper end of the price band, the total issue size stands at around 420 crore.

Also Read | Glass Wall Systems share price hits record high, up 75% from IPO price

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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