IPO GMPs: Sambhav Steel IPO vs HDB IPO vs Indogulf Cropsciences IPO: What grey market signals?

The IPO market are active this week with six new offerings, including the HDB Financial Services IPO, Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO, Globe Civil Projects IPO, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO, Indogulf Cropsciences IPO, and Kalpataru IPO, all of which are now available in the primary market. Among these, the Globe Civil Projects IPO, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO, and Kalpataru IPO have concluded as of yesterday, June 26, and are currently in the allotment phase. The HDB Financial Services IPO, Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO, and Indogulf Cropsciences IPO have reached full subscription levels and are on their way to success, drawing in more investors.

According to Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, the IPOs of Sambhv Steel Tubes, HDB Financial Services, and Indogulf Cropsciences are not comparable.

Kejriwal clarified that one company focuses on agricultural inputs, another on financial services, and the third is involved in steel manufacturing. Therefore, it’s not entirely accurate to compare them directly. Now, let’s shift to market considerations. The fact that the Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO is priced under ₹100 makes it appealing for investors, as anything below ₹100 is perceived as inexpensive. This psychological factor will likely draw more attention to it. Regarding the HDB IPO, the allure stems from its association with HDFC Bank, which was valued at ₹1,200 in the unlisted market but is now offered at ₹740. Even if you factor in a ₹50 premium, the share would be priced at ₹800 compared to ₹1,200, which enhances its appeal.

As for the Indogulf Cropsciences IPO, India’s agricultural sector is thriving, and farmers are becoming more aware of the advantages of insecticides, herbicides, and plant nutrients, making this company one that investors are likely to consider. If one were to choose between the three, the top preference would be the Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO, followed by the HDB Financial Services IPO, with the Indogulf Cropsciences IPO coming in last.

Let's take a look at the grey market premium trends: Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO GMP today is +12. This indicates Sambhv Steel Tubes share price was trading at a premium of ₹12 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sambhv Steel Tubes share price is indicated at ₹94 apiece, which is 14.63% higher than the IPO price of ₹82.

According to the activities in the grey market over the past 15 sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending upwards and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP observed is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹12.00, as per the insights from investorgain.com experts.

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO

HDB Financial Services IPO GMP today is +63. This indicates HDB Financial Services share price was trading at a premium of ₹63 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of HDB Financial Services share price is indicated at ₹803 apiece, which is 8.51% higher than the IPO price of ₹740.

According to the recent 15 sessions of grey market activities, the IPO GMP is currently trending upward, indicating a potentially strong listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP reaches ₹104.50, as per experts from investorgain.com.

HDB Financial Services IPO

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO GMP today is +9. This indicates Indogulf Cropsciences share price were trading at a premium of ₹in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Indogulf Cropsciences share price was indicated at ₹120 apiece, which is 8.11% higher than the IPO price of ₹111.

Following the analysis of grey market trends over the past six sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and is anticipated to list strongly. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, and the maximum GMP is ₹11, according to experts from investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO

